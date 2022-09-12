Kerry centenarian Bridget Deegan's longevity advice? 'Keep working!’

Bridget Deegan, Kerry's newest centenarian, surrounded by her loving family and friends at her birthday party in Ballylongford on Saturday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Bridget with her beloved children Joe and Patrick Deegan, back and, front, daughters Maura and Catherine Deegan. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Centenarian Bridget Deegan dotes on her little relative Hazel Higgins across an age divide of 99 years. Little Hazel was among the 70 Deegan/Higgins family members who celebrated the Bridget's century at a special birthday bash in Ballylongford Parish Hall on Saturday. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Possessing an unshakeable sense of calm, a strong work ethic and a deep love of family –these are some of the ingredients which the children of Kerry's newest centenarian Bridget Deegan believe are chiefly behind her longevity.

That, and a sense of fun too, clearly.

For Bridget enjoyed her big birthday bash better than anyone on Saturday as upwards of 70 family members, friends and one Michael Healy Rae gathered at Ballylongford Parish Hall to mark her remarkable achievement.

Parish Priest Fr Michael Hussey celebrated Mass marking the milestone to begin with, before a late afternoon and evening of music, song, great food and Irish dancing ensued to the birthday girl's delight.

Born on September 13, 1922, in Gullane, Ballybunion, Bridget (nee Higgins) was to move permanently east along the coast road to a newly-built home in Rusheen, Ballylongford, on December 16, 1954 - just a few months after marrying the love of her life Mick Deegan, on October 26.

She would come into her own in the bosom of family life, rearing five children with Mick; Joe, Mícheál, Maura, Patrick and Catherine.

"They were incredible role models, my mother and father, and she loved family life in Rusheen always,” daughter Maura told The Kerryman. “Rearing us children, baking, looking after her hens and her couple of pigs, she loved it all. I don’t know how they did it building their own home and everything at that time, but it was amazing what they achieved.”

Life would bring its challenges, of course. Bridget lost Mick suddenly in 2000. 15 years later her beloved granddaughter Heidi passed away after a battle with illness, followed within the year by the death of Bridget's son Mícheál as well as her brother Pat. It was a period that rocked the entire family, and hit Bridget so hard.

"One of the things we have to say about my mother is that she is incredibly resilient always. She is always calm, we never once saw her lose her cool or get angry and there's no doubt but that played a huge part in her longevity. She’s on very little medication today and she still lives in the family home where we care for her,” Maura explained.

Bridget told The Kerryman she thoroughly enjoyed her big day with all the clan and when asked for advice on attaining longevity said: “Keep on working and tinkering away, and keep a few hens and a few banbhs!”

Maura thanked Noreen Kennelly for providing the wonderful food at the gathering; Stevie Donegan for the music and entertainment, Johnny Cronin for the Irish dancing and Fr Hussey for celebrating the Mass.