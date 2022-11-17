Kerry Carer of the Year Aoife Horgan: ‘You have to fight tooth and nail for services’

When Elliott was born Aoife Horgan knew something was seriously wrong. It took almost two weeks before she knew exactly what that was. Her little boy had a very rare disease – Sturge Webber Syndrome.

To make matters worse, Elliott is one of the more serious cases of the little known syndrome with both sides of his brain affected. He is only one of seven children in the country with the rare disease.

"I had an emergency C-Section and when he was born it was like he had a big huge bruise all over his body. I couldn’t see him, they took him straight to the neo-natal until and then Crumlin Children’s Hospital. Then we got the diagnosis. It is too many blood vessels in his brain. His is quite severe, in other cases it is one side of the brain, but for Elliott it is both.”

That was eight years ago and Aoife and Elliott from Cahersiveen are a happy family despite the daily challenges they face.

Aoife is the sole carer of her little boy who needs around the clock care. He can’t walk or talk, is visually impaired, has epilepsy, and scoliosis. He can’t swallow so he has to be peg-fed and he also has trouble sleeping.

But despite all this he is a happy little boy, and for Aoife it is all worth it. Now Aoife has been recognised for her dedication as the Kerry Carer of the Year by Family Carers Ireland.

"She is a devoted mum to her little boy and so very deserving of recognition for the remarkable care that she provides day in, day out,” the organisation said in awarding the title to Aoife.

The accolade is not important to Aoife but what it symbolises is, which is to shine a light on the work carers do all around the country, something often not recognised by the Government or society.

"Family carers do not get enough credit, they save the HSE money.”

"People don’t even know they do it.”

Aoife says what she does is what any mother would do or what any family member would do for their loved one but the 24-hour nature of the role, is often forgotten and the fight of support and services an ongoing campaign.

"I take every day as it comes. He is such a loveable child, such a pleasure to have,” Aoife said this week.

"The medical care is difficult, he needs constant care, up and down to Cork University Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital, you are constantly on the road. I’m a single parent and on the top of that you have all the medical needs.”

However, Aoife is lucky to have a support network around her including her parents Trish and Hugh Horgan and her sisters and brother. She also has huge praise for St Francis Special School in Beaufort where Elliott attends daily.

But her job is not made easier by the HSE with ongoing battles for support and medical equipment. Currently she only receives help for two hours once a week – the rest she is on her own.

"Everything else I do myself... We don’t have outside help,” she said.

"You are fighting tooth and nail for services.”

She said that when it comes to therapies like physiotherapy, the HSE have been good, but other supports are just not there especially respite care and home help.

She said she shocked to be nominated for Kerry Carer of the Year and had no idea she was nominated until she was contacted by the organisers and was more shocked she won. It was a family friend that nominated her.

"I didn’t know what to make of it, it is nice to be recognised for a job you just get up and do every day, you don’t even think about it. . As a parent you just do it. It is hard at times but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”