Kerry caravan park owner convicted for using ‘green diesel’

A Glenbeigh man who put tractor diesel in his truck, as detected by Revenue officials when they visited a machinery yard in Killorglin, has been convicted and fined for the offence.

John O’Connor – who is the owner of a caravan park in Glenbeigh and has an address at Rossbeigh Road, Glenbeigh – came before Cahersiveen District Court charged with keeping mineral oil in the fuel tank of a vehicle against mineral-oil tax regulations.

The illegal oil, known as marked mineral oil or green diesel, was detected by Revenue officials when they visited Hoare’s Machinery year in Tulligmore, Killorglin, where Mr O’Connor’s truck was parked.

In evidence, Customs and Excise officer Noreen Kennedy told the court that she and another officer visited Hoare’s Machinery yard in Killorglin on April 16, 2019 and the other officer, Brendan Fitzpatrick, took a sample from a blue Mitsubishi flatbed truck. This was sent for analysis.

The owner of the yard identified himself to custom officials as Tim Hoare and informed custom officials that the truck belonged to Mr O’Connor, who was the owner of a caravan park in Glenbeigh, and he provided a mobile number for Mr O’Connor to them.

Mr Hoare said it was parked on his property because Mr O’Connor had no room for it.

On May 10, 2019, Ms Kennedy said she called to Mr O’Connor at the Caravan Park, and he told them he was the owner of the truck. He told them that he had run out of diesel while coming from Milltown and rang his son to bring some to him. His son brought him tractor diesel. When he realised this, he said he parked the vehicle in Hoare’s yard.

Defence solicitor Paul O’Donoghue argued that Mr O’Connor had not driven the vehicle and that it was not known if it could be defined as a mechanically propelled vehicle for the purpose of a charge, given it has not started or been road-tested.

Ms Kennedy said he did not know how long the vehicle was in the yard or when Mr O’Connor had run out of diesel.

However, Judge David Waters refuted Mr O’Donoghue’s legal argument and said the offence is keeping the mineral oil in the tank, not that the vehicle has to be on the road.

Mr O’Donoghue said Revenue normally writes to the individual in such cases to allow them to explain but that his client had not been afforded this opportunity.

However, Ms Kennedy said that had nothing to do with her and was the responsibility of the prosecution division.

Mr O’Connor was convicted of the offence. The court heard that the fine for such an offence is €5,000, but this was reduced to €2,500.