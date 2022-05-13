Kerry

Kerry caravan park owner convicted for using ‘green diesel’

Sinead Kelleher

A Glenbeigh man who put tractor diesel in his truck, as detected by Revenue officials when they visited a machinery yard in Killorglin, has been convicted and fined for the offence.

John O’Connor – who is the owner of a caravan park in Glenbeigh and has an address at Rossbeigh Road, Glenbeigh – came before Cahersiveen District Court charged with keeping mineral oil in the fuel tank of a vehicle against mineral-oil tax regulations.

