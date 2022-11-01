Kerry CAMHS: Urgent call for full review of North Kerry care

There has been a call in the Dáil for a full review of the care of children under north Kerry child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) due to the increasing number of families raising concerns about the care of their children in this area.

One such case involving a 20-year old promising sports player who attended the service and whose story was raised in the Dáil this week as Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly called for an urgent review of North Kerry CAMHS.

“I spoke to the parents of a child in the north Kerry area who is now in his mid-20s. He was a promising sports player but does not leave the house now. He suffered huge weight gain. His life has been destroyed. He was later told by another doctor that there was really not much wrong with him that justified that treatment and overmedication. Parents who were desperate to get help for their children trusted doctors but were let down. Their agony must not be prolonged by any more indecision and delays,” he said.

Deputy Daly said that more and more people are coming to his office from North Kerry which he said signals an issue in the North Kerry region similar to what occurred in South Kerry.

Speaking in the Dáil this week the TD said that an urgent full review of North Kerry is needed, not the current sample audits currently taking place.

"At least 25 families have come to my office to ask that they be included in the north Kerry review. Unless there is a huge proportion of people coming into my office, which is highly unlikely, a full review will be necessary,” he said.

“On the heels of the Maskey report, we were told that there are reports that the medical practitioner at the centre of south Kerry CAMHS may have been assigned to north Kerry CAMHS patients.”

Currently an audit of North Kerry is underway involving a sample of 10% of current patients or about 50 cases. The results of this are due to be published. This is one of three audits of CAMHS care according to Minister Butler.

“That sample audit was not enough then, as we said then and are saying again now. The history of overmedication, no supervision, poor governance and lack of clinical oversight predates the HSE taking over in 2014,” Deputy Daly said in the Dáil.

"The consequences for children, many of whom are now adults, are far too serious for anything other than a full review.”

The call for the North Kerry CAMHs reviews comes in light of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal. The Maskey report found that significant harm was caused to 46 children in south Kerry and that a further 240 were placed at risk of serious harm following an audit of files in South Kerry which led to a full review and led to the details contained in the Maskey report.

The Maskey report covered a time-line from 2016 onwards but Deputy Daly said in the Dáil that any further review should go back further prior to the HSE taking over.

In response to concerns expressed by Deputy Daly Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler told the Dáil that she is awaiting the findings from the reviews in North Kerry and across all 73 CAMHS region.

“As for the situation in north Kerry, I believe that the random sample audit works. The reason we know it works is that it worked in south Kerry. We did a random sample audit of 50 files. Dr Maskey identified at that time that significant harm had been done to children and that other children were also affected. As a result of that, a full look-back was done. However, I have to wait for the results of the random sample audit files, whether it is north Kerry, Waterford, Galway or Dublin, to see the results. If then a full look-back is required, I will make sure that happens. I have to go by the procedures Dr. Maskey put in place because I know they work.”