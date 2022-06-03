Kerry CAMHS scandal “simply should not have happened” says Health Minister

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the South Kerry CAMHS scandal 'should not have happened. File photo

MINISTER for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the South Kerry CAMHS scandal should never have happened and said the Government is working to ensure the well being of all those affected.

In January the Maskey Report – the result of an investigation triggered by revelations from a medical whistle-blower - found that “significant harm” was caused to 46 children due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor in the HSE South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) over a four year period.

A further 194 children were found to have received what was termed as “risky” treatment.

In April the Government announced that they will compensate those identified as having suffered harm while under the care of CAMHS in South Kerry.

The scheme means at least 240 families can avoid going to court to seek redress for the failings in care they received from CAMHS.

A national audit of all CAMHS teams nationally was also announced.

Previously, in February, a sample audit of young people who had attended the CAMHS service in North Kerry was confirmed after concerns were raised about that service in the wake of the South Kerry CAMHS scandal.

Speaking during a visit to Kerry on Friday Minister Donnelly said that the scandal “simply should not have happened” and the redress process is now underway.

Minister Donnelly said the “absolute priority” is to ensure the well being of the children and young people who were effected.

The Minister would not be drawn on whether anyone should be held accountable for the management failures that led to the scandal but said that there are processes in place to ensure it is not repeated.

With regards to the audit of North Kerry CAMHS cases – which will see an external expert review 50 sample cases – Minister Donnelly said that this is due to begin “very shortly”.

Meanwhile, he said efforts are underway to fill the permanent consultant psychiatrist position at South Kerry CAMHS which has been vacant since 2016.

Minister Donnelly said there have been difficulties filling consultant psychiatry roles nationally in recent years but said that “a different approach” from normal recruitment practices may need to be taken to fill the South Kerry CAMHS role.