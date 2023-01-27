Kerry CAMHS family group: Behind every case ‘is a vulnerable child, family or community lost’

The Kerry CAMHS family support group (KCFSG) are again calling for a meeting with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in light of the shocking findings in the the interim report into CAMHS country-wide.

The group which has first-hand experience of child and mental health services in Kerry have called on the Government to meet with those who have experience of the services and who were subject to the first in-depth review of such a service through The Maskey report into South Kerry CAMHS.

This led to Dr Susan Finnerty began examining CAMHS services in the country’s nine HSE community health organisation (CHO) areas in the wake of the scandal and whose interim report this week found serious failing in the care of children and young adults in services across the county.

Many children with mental health difficulties were effectively forgotten by the HSE, left on medication for years without follow-up appointments or monitoring and left waiting for care. It also found their was a lack of governance and a failure to escalate cases because there was no point.

In a statement the family group, which includes Maurice O’Connell, who has previously spoken out about the difficulties his son experienced following his care CAMHS said that action needed to be taken to fix mental health services. Maurice and two others parents who want remain anonymous to protect the identity of their children are calling for action.

"Things need to be more proactive, there has to be accountability and there most definitely has to be changes. We respectfully call again for a meeting with the Minister to discuss our experiences and to hear what the Government plan to do to fix this utter crisis that is our mental health system,” they said.

“As a group we have on numerous occasions attempted to make direct contact with Mr Steven Donnelly, Minister For Health, only to be passed to Minister Butler and informed by his private secretary that his calendar is full with no insight to future availability offered. On such an important matter that is now being highlighted by the UN as a humans right issue there has to be a stop to the reactive nature of how the HSE and Government deal with this situation.”

The group said the report this week is nothing new for them following their own experiences with CAMHS but that none-the-less the report shows that what occurred in South Kerry is widespread.

“Behind every ‘lost’ file, every ignored escalation and every escalation that never was is a vulnerable child or young adult, a family and a community who are also being ‘lost’.

"We acknowledge that there has been changes in South Kerry in the aftermath and that there is HSE staff who are working continuously hard to improve the services but to see in black and white that staff stopped reporting issues as there was ‘no point’ and ‘nothing was done’ is devastating and incredibly traumatic to families who are crying out for help. This shows a disconnect and complete lack of accountability.

“How can this be the ‘norm’ for treatment of our most vulnerable,” they said.

The group have also welcome the Lookback Review into North Kerry CAMHS. This will begin with current cases. The HSE have not however identified what previous cases will be reviewed.

“Since the release of the Maskey report and subsequent correspondence with families we have been well aware of the potential deficits in North Kerry. These mirror those in South Kerry although there is potential for much higher numbers and more lives affected. The review needs to be completed in a timely matter with more correspondence with families to keep them up to date with what is happening. Hopefully the HSE and Government have learned some lessons and can improve on how The Maskey Report was handled. A family first approach must be prioritised.”