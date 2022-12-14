Kerry businessmen Donal Ring and Michael O’Donoghue honoured for their ‘enormous’ contribution

Brothers-in-law Donal Ring (2nd Left) and Michael O’Donoghue (1st right) were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney on Wednesday evening. Two entrepreneurs, received their induction from Acting President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Conor Hennigan, left and Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Two entrepreneurs who have built up an empire in both the tourism and manufacturing industries have been recognised for their contribution to the town of Killarney and the communities they live in with a very special award today, Wednesday, December 14.

Brothers-in-law Donal Ring and Michael O’Donoghue were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney.

Their names now join the rank of previous recipients which include actor Michael Fassbender; former Taoiseach Enda Kenny; entertainer Daniel O'Donnell and industrialist Isolde Liebherr among others.

The awards scheme, a collaboration between Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Kerry County Council, was initiated in 2005 to recognise outstanding contributions by people to the economic development of the town and, in particular, its tourism industry.

Donal Ring is the founder of Munster Joinery and the O'Donoghue Ring Hotels Collection. He and his brother, Patrick, since deceased, established Munster Joinery in 1973 with a small operation at the rear of their family home in Ballydesmond, on the Kerry-Cork border.

From these humble beginnings they have created thousands of jobs with the company becoming one of the largest manufacturers of windows and doors in Europe and next year Munster Joinery will celebrate a landmark 50 years in business.

The family-run company employs in excess of 1,800 people with a further 900 on the payroll in the UK.

Close on 50 years after setting up the company, Donal Ring is still at the helm and continues to oversee all aspects of the business.

In 1978, he and his wife, Noreen (née O’Donoghue) purchased the property then known as the East Avenue Hotel – now the 66-bedroom Killarney Avenue Hotel.

Noreen’s brother, Michael O’Donoghue, then a qualified electrician, joined them in the hospitality business at that stage and became one of the tourism industry’s most successful and respected operators for over 40 years.

The company expanded in 1989 with the purchase of the Killarney Towers Hotel, with 182 bedrooms, and the 52-bedroom River Island Hotel in Castleisland before the flagship Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa opened in 2002 with 198 bedrooms.

Brothers-in-law Donal Ring (2nd Left) and Michael O'Donoghue (1st right) were inducted into the Order of Inisfallen at a reception in historic Muckross House in Killarney on Wednesday evening. Two entrepreneurs, received their induction from Acting President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Conor Hennigan, left and Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Michael was at the helm as managing director of the O'Donoghue Ring Collection until his recent retirement and the O'Donoghue Ring Collection is now one of the largest employers in Kerry.

Donal and Michael also expanded into the UK hospitality market with Centre Island Hotels which now has hotel properties based in Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

At the induction ceremony in Muckross House, President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Niall Kelleher, said both Donal Ring and Michael O’Donoghue are prime examples of what can be achieved in life through hard work and sheer determination and they have set a great example for future generations to follow.

“Wherever and whenever you see a very successful business, it is always worth reflecting that, somewhere along the way, someone made a very courageous decision.”

Deputy Mayor of Killarney, Cllr John O’Donoghue, remarked: “There is scarcely a family in Killarney, or indeed its hinterland, who have not benefitted from the work of these two men, be it through employment or the services they provide”

MC at the ceremony, Geraldine Rosney, said Donal Ring was a remarkable businessman whose contribution to the community has been “absolutely enormous”.

“He has every right to be proud of what he has done and achieved and for what he continues to do and achieve.