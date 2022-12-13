Kerry businesses pick up tab to help keep Meals on Wheels service moving

Tralee Meals on Wheels has added a valuable link to its service thanks the acquisition of a brand-new electric van that will help deliver hundreds of extra meals to vulnerable people.

The van was generously paid for by nine local businesses, each of whom recognise the importance of Tralee Meals and Wheels and the work it does in the locality. When fully operational, the van will carry in excess of 300 meals a week to local households.

Area President of St Vincent De Paul (SVP) in Tralee and West Kerry, Paddy Kevane, explained how the van previously entrusted with the task had been nearing the end of its days. SVP approached local organisations in the town to ask if they would sponsor the cost of a new van.

After a grant was sourced, the final cost still topped the significant sum of €37,000, which was picked up by the businesses who will now have their business logo painted on the van in the new year.

“At a time when local businesses are under pressure to meet their own costs, it’s a very positive story. They all came on board to help cover he cost. We ordered the van in July, but we didn’t get it until Monday. It’s just in time for Christmas so we’re delighted with that,” Paddy said.

The Tralee Meals on Wheels service is run from Ozanam House. The output of meals is done over three days in the week, which SVP hopes to extend in 2023. The addition of the van will greatly assist in this aspiration.

“The service is growing and we have plans to expand the Meals on Wheels service to six or seven hundred meals for people. The van will help in this. We decided to go for a new one because a second-hand one might not have attracted much in the way grants and supports,” said Paddy.

“We’re planning to introduce a laundry service as well, so the van is a perfect size for that. In fairness, these businesses dug deep and by putting their logos on it, the people of Tralee can see who sponsored it,” he added.