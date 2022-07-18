Kerry businesses closed over water outages should get rate rebate: ‘and claim it back off Irish Water’

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris called on Kerry County Council [KCC] to issue a rates rebate to businesses in Ardfert affected by water outages and send the bill to Irish Water.

Speaking at Monday’s full meeting, Cllr Ferris said ongoing disruptions to water supply is tormenting residents in Ardfert, and that businesses are ‘repeatedly’ forced to close.

“Showers are broken and washing machines have blown because of no water. I have requested that KCC need to approve a rebate to be paid to businesses,” she said.

"There must be some consideration given to business owners as they are losing customers, especially hairdressers and small coffee shops,” Cllr Ferris added.

“This can’t be allowed to continue. KCC need to approve a rate rebate for businesses that can prove they lost business, and claim it back from Irish Water. This can’t go on,” she explained.

But KCC CEO Moira Murrell said there is no legal provision that allows for an arbitrary reduction in rates.

“That’s not in our gift to give. It’s not something, as a Local Authority, that is within our remit to do,” she said.

“However, we do say where businesses do have genuine difficulties over the course of normal rates operations that they do make contact with Revenue,” Ms Murrell added.

Director of Services at KCC, John Breen, assured residents in affected areas of Ardfert and Moyvane that they are putting ‘as much pressure as we can’ on Irish Water to secure a positive outcome to water outages.