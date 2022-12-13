Kerry boy captures the nation’s heart and his hero David Clifford’s jersey in star turn on Late Late Show

Michael D Mahony (centre) whose has made GAA history appearing in the latest edition of Season of Sundays and also on the Late Late Show last weekend. Pictured at Scoil Réalta na Maidnel with his friends left to right: Brendan Moriarty, Michael D Mahony and Darragh Hanrahan.

What do Michael D Mahony from Listowel and Kerry’s David Clifford have in common?

The auspicious date of January 22 as a birthday for one.

And it was their shared birth date that brought Michael D to national attention on Friday in a star turn on RTÉ’s Late Late Show celebrating the connection he made with David Clifford surrounding their shared birthday earlier in the year.

To mark his tenth birthday, young Michael D travelled to Fitzgerald Stadium to watch his hero in National League action against Cork – during which game he hoisted aloft a special poster highlighting his and David’s shared date and asking for David’s jersey on the special occasion.

It caught the Kerry star’s eye as Clifford made his way over after the match to chat with Michael D and his parents before giving him his gloves – but not his jersey.

It would become history, with Michael D’s special moment captured for this year's GAA book A Season of Sundays.

But that was only the start of it, as a certain Late Late Show got in touch following the publication of the GAA tome. A grand birthday gesture would ensue with Michael D capturing the nation’s heart.

“The book came out a few weeks ago and Michael was in the book holding up his sign,” explained his mother Siobhan this week.

"The photo was taken at the Kerry V Cork league game in January on Michael D’s birthday. He planned to ask David to sign his jersey at the game for his birthday so he brought a pen with him but then his Dad suggested he write a sign explaining it was his birthday so David would know and he held it up and that’s the photo in the book.”

But the appearance in the book was just one of the big moments for the young Listowel football star who plays for Listowel Emmett’s, as just days later he got the call to come on the Late Late Show on Friday night where he got an even bigger surprise when his football hero sent him a very special message and also handed over his jersey. It was duly presented to Michael D live on TV by Ryan Tubridy.

The wonderful moment had made Michael’s dream come true. Having seen the sign at the game David came over after and gave him his gloves but not the jersey Michael D had dreamed of.

The young Listowel lad thought that was the end of it until ‘A Season of Sundays’ landed on bookshelves and made Michael D and his poster famous.

It is not the first time that Michael D has made headlines, as he was in the news previously when he met his namesake Michael D Higgins.

Siobhan said they were shocked when they got the call to go to the Late Late last week. She and Michael D's Dad TJ travelled with him to Dublin.

"We thought it was a joke at first and we didn’t say much in case it didn’t go ahead. We just couldn’t believe it,” said Siobhan who said the whole experience was amazing.

And Michael D took the whole experience in his stride as he chatted to Ryan telling him about his plans to follow in David’s shoes. Both too play in forward and with the same birthday Michael D is well on is way to following in his hero’s footsteps.

"It was a phenomenal experience...the phone just exploded afterwards."

And David’s jersey will now join his shrine to his hero at home in Listowel and one day he may be giving a special message to his own fans on their birthdays.