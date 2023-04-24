Kerry boxer hailed a rising star after national medal win – ‘He is talented and works very hard’

The Cashen Vale Boxing Club members gather in support of their representatives at the recent All-Ireland Championships. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

(Left) Brooklyn O’Brien, a semi finalist, and Brooklyn Quilligan, a finalist, who won a silver medal at the All Ireland Boxing Championships under-12 category for the Cashen Vale Tralee Boxing Club. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Brooklyn Quilligan who won a silver medal at the All Ireland Boxing Championships for the Cashen Vale Boxing Club. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Tralee has a long and illustrious history of producing quality boxers, and there is every indication that a new kid is on the block, ready to take the sport by storm.

In what was only his first year of boxing, Tralee’s Brooklyn Quilligan narrowly lost out to the reigning Irish Champion on a split decision in the U-12 final at the recent All-Ireland Championships in the National Stadium in Dublin.

It was a promising performance by Brooklyn, who is showing all the right signs of becoming a future champion.

Brooklyn is already a Munster Champion having taken his provincial honour on route to a silver medal at the nationals earlier this month.

Coaches say Brooklyn’s progress is pointing in the right direction, hailing him as the next ‘up-and-coming star’ of the ring in Kerry.

“I’ve been coaching Brooklyn for the last 18 months, and while the past six months has seen him coached by various other trainers, they all say the same thing: he’s a very dedicated and talented boxer,” said boxing coach, Tamer O’Carroll.

Tamer was a member of St Margaret’s Boxing Club in Tralee for 11-years with coach Seanie O’Leary.

The club was finding it difficult to keep its numbers up, so management made the decision to merge with the Cashen Vale Boxing Club, formally of Ballybunion but now based in Tralee.

The move is so far proving a fruitful one, with Brooklyn’s recent achievements indicative of the promising talent – boys and girls – now at the club since the merger.

Brooklyn is also coached by Patrick O’Brien, trainer of multiple All-Ireland champions who has helped produce two professional fighters from Kerry.

“Brooklyn loves the sport. He really has taken to it. He is a lovely young fella and is very disciplined and dedicated to the game,” Tamer said.

He explained that Brooklyn’s confidence is growing all the time, and that he is a ‘natural talent’ and a boxer to ‘definitely watch out for’ in the future.

“I rarely say it about boxers, but Brooklyn is one of the most talented young boxers I have ever seen since I am involved in the sport,” he said.

“He works hard. That’s a rarity as usually boxers who are good sometimes think they don’t have to work as hard as everyone else. But Brooklyn works just as hard as everyone else does,” Tamer said.

Cashen Boxing Club is based in the Muay Thai Club in Clash, Tralee. This centre is run by David O’Sullivan, Paul Donovan and Don Dalton. This trio have been a great influence on the young boxers at Cashen Vale Boxing Club.

The Muay Thai Club hopes to grow to become one of the biggest martial arts complexes in Kerry.