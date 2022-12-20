Kerry Bishop mindful of those who have ‘tried everything’ but failed to secure a home

AMONG those in need of whom the Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne is ever mindful this Christmas are those who have failed to secure a home despite having ‘tried everything’.

The Roman Catholic Bishop also thanked all who helped ensure the resumption of normal life, post-Covid restrictions, in parishes across the Diocese in his Christmas message.

“Nollaig Shona dhiabh go léir. Christmas is a time when we look back on the year that is passing. We give thanks to God for all that has happened in our lives and we are grateful for all the people who have been good to us. Whatever challenges lie ahead we face them with confidence putting our trust in God, everything will work out, ‘Le Cúnamh Dé’,” the Bishop said, adding:

“Thank you to all in all our parishes who have worked together to ensure that all parish life has recommenced after Covid: The Sacraments, prayer and handing on the faith; the social life of every community; care and support to situations where there is need. Thank you to our priests, deacons, parish secretaries, sacristans, choirs and so many others. Thank God for all local volunteers.”

The Bishop also said he is mindful of the many who are failing to secure their own homes despite trying ‘everything’.

“This Christmas remember a prayer for situations of need both local and global. I think of people among us who are ill, greatly troubled or bereaved. I think of the many couples and individuals in our parishes who have tried everything and still cannot secure a place to make their home. I think of the urgency of peace where there is war and for all nations to unite to face the challenge of global warming. The Christmas lights in town, a great outdoor Christmas tree, or simply observing the wide-eyed wonder of a little child looking at Santa, warmly touches our hearts each Christmas.

“For me very special moments occur at the crib in church. The crib is a tribute to the Christmas story and to the creative, artistic and craft skills of a parish team assembled each year to ‘do the crib’. It is special just to watch people of all ages come to the crib and pause for a while!”

“Why is a baby born in a stable so important? We ponder the mystery, “He shall be called Emmanuel” a name which means ‘God-is-with-us’. Mt 1:23.”