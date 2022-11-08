Kerry bike shop enjoys boost in trade thanks to new greenway – ‘We’re selling three bikes a day’

Tangible evidence of an economic boost arising from the North Kerry Greenway is benefitting a Listowel bicycle shop where a spike in trade is all thanks to the public amenity.

O’Sullivan Cycles - located in the Square in Listowel – is celebrating a sharp increase in business over the past four weeks, which is directly attributed to the newly opened section of Listowel-Abbeyfeale greenway.

The popular bike shop is now selling an average of three bikes a day, including a rise in the sale of accessories such as helmets, bells, lights, and other bicycle equipment.

It’s one of the earliest signs of a greenway in the county having a direct impact in economic terms, a situation that bodes well ahead of the new tourism season in 2023.

Matt Sweetman of O’Sullivan Cycles said that usually at this time of year trade consists of selling children’s bikes for Christmas. But the greenway is proving a game-changer with sales in hybrid bikes for adults on the rise.

“Nearly every day there are three bikes sold from the shop, just for use on the greenway. People are telling me this themselves. Most of our customers are either getting ready for the greenway or are already cycling it. It’s fantastic to see,” Matt said.

Matt explained that business has also ‘bumped up’ in bike repairs because of the greenway. He said more people are out cycling later in the year than would normally be the case due to the greenway.

“This all started around four weeks ago. When the Rathkeale to Abbeyfeale section of the greenway opened we did see a little change in business, but nothing much. The minute the Listowel to Abbeyfealye section opened, business just took off, big time,” Matt said.

O’Sullivan Cycles also have bicycles for hire with the greenway in mind. Trade was slow to start with as the greenway did not fully open until the autumn. Matt is expecting a huge surge in interest come next March.

He also feels that safety when cycling a greenway is another major factor why people have taken to the amenity. People who do not feel safe cycling main roadways, especially families, are reconnecting with their fondness for cycling thanks to the greenway.

“I have people coming in who haven’t cycled in 20 or 30 years and who are getting back into it because of the greenway. They like the fact there’s no cars or trucks; they feel safe and want to try it. It’s great if you have a few kids with you and don’t need to worry about traffic,” said Matt.

“I think when the spring comes around it’s going to change things, big time. I’m sure there’s been a rise in trade in other businesses around Listowel as well,” he added.

"It’s unbelievable how its changed things. I can only imagine next summer when coffee shops, restaurants, and shops gain from it. It’s absolutely brilliant,” he said.

The Kingdom of Kerry Greenways were officially opened in late October by Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton. The Listowel-Abbeyfeale section includes a 16km stretch of greenway from Listowel town to the Limerick county bounds.

The greenway has been developed along a disused railway line and will link to the Great Southern Trail which extends from Abbeyfeale for 50km into County Limerick. It’s expected this section of greenway will link up with the Tralee-Fenit Greenway in the near future.