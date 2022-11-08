Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry bike shop enjoys boost in trade thanks to new greenway – ‘We’re selling three bikes a day’

Economic spinoff for local bike shop as sales increase with more people taking to the new Kingdom of Kerry Greenway 

Matt Sweetman of O'Sullivan Cycles in Listowel. Matt has seen a sharp rise in business since the North Kerry Greenway opened. Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand

Close

Matt Sweetman of O'Sullivan Cycles in Listowel. Matt has seen a sharp rise in business since the North Kerry Greenway opened. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Matt Sweetman of O'Sullivan Cycles in Listowel. Matt has seen a sharp rise in business since the North Kerry Greenway opened. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Matt Sweetman of O'Sullivan Cycles in Listowel. Matt has seen a sharp rise in business since the North Kerry Greenway opened. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Tangible evidence of an economic boost arising from the North Kerry Greenway is benefitting a Listowel bicycle shop where a spike in trade is all thanks to the public amenity.

O’Sullivan Cycles - located in the Square in Listowel – is celebrating a sharp increase in business over the past four weeks, which is directly attributed to the newly opened section of Listowel-Abbeyfeale greenway.

Privacy