Kerry-based Ukraine refugees happy to pay towards accommodation

Ukrainian refugees in full-board accommodation will pay costs for food, personal laundry, and pets from February 13.

Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) explained that the move will bring Ukrainian refugees who received full-board serviced accommodation into parity with Ukrainian refugees living in self-catering accommodation.

From February 13, Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) in full-board accommodation will pay €10 daily or €70 a week towards meal costs. The charge for each child under 18 will be €5 daily or €35 weekly. The accommodation provider will be responsible for collecting the contribution.

Non-payment could see BOTPs – understood to be exclusively Ukrainian – asked to make their own accommodation arrangements.

BOTPs will also have to cover personal-laundry and pet costs.

While TIRC did not comment on its support or otherwise for the change in policy, it is understood Ukrainian refugees in Kerry receiving full-board accommodation have been very understanding of the Department’s decision.

The only change for those in self-catering accommodation is that they will have to cover pet costs as they already contributed towards food and personal laundry.

“This brings them into parity with other Ukrainian refugees who are living in self-catering-style accommodation where they buy their own meals,” TIRC co-ordinator Mary Carroll told The Kerryman.

“It is also in line with the move from an emergency response to a more mainstreamed approach, where the Ukrainian community are likely to be here for longer due to the ongoing war in their country.

“We will continue to support Ukrainian refugees with their integration into life in Kerry through providing information and advice and help with finding work and training opportunities, or any other guidance that they need.”

Ms Carroll said that the Ukrainian refugees TIRC has worked with are enormously grateful for the support they are receiving in this country and are wholly willing to work and contribute.