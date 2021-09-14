‘Kerry Baby’ exhumed as investigation continues

Gardaí have exhumed the remains of Baby John, whose body was found at White Strand in Cahersiveen 37 years ago. This is the latest development since the re-opening in early 2018 of the ‘Kerry Babies’ investigation.

The boy’s remains were exhumed at first light from Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen and transferred to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. It followed, Gardaí explained, a ministerial order for the exhumation.

He has since been re-interred at Holy Cross Cemetery. This took place this afternoon.

Killarney District Gardaí carried out the exhumation with assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau, a Forensic Anthropologist and personnel from Kerry County Council (KCC) and the HSE.

The investigation into the boy’s death was re-opened in early 2018 following the discovery of new DNA evidence.

Anyone that may have information that could be of value to the investigation is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6631222; the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.