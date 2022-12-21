Kerry baby delights Argentinian father – ‘My family call him the baby who brought us the World Cup’

Baby Matteo Laguna Ryall was born at 11:59pm on December 17 at his home in Abbeydorney, County Kerry – the exact due date, and in time for the World Cup final that saw Argentina crowned champions.

Matteo is less than a week old and already is a legend in Argentina. He didn’t have to do much to receive the honour, except be born in time for the national side’s date with destiny in Qatar.

Matteo’s father is Emi Laguna from Buenos Aires. He has lived with his partner and proud mom, Sarah Ryall, in Kerry for the past six years.

In the days leading up to the birth, Emi’s friends and family in Argentina ‘hoped and prayed’ baby Matteo would arrive in time for the final – to maybe add some luck to the cause of Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Matteo didn’t disappoint and is now known among his Argentinian relatives as ‘the baby who brought us the World Cup’.

“That’s what all my family are calling him now, it’s been amazing,” his proud father told The Kerryman.

Eight months or so ago when the couple were first given the due date for the baby’s arrival, Emi admits his mind started shuffling through the calendar and the small matter of a finale in Qatar.

“I was very conscious and aware of it being the World Cup final weekend. When you think that only five per cent of babies are born on the exact due date, the ‘what if?’ immediately came to my mind,” he said.

Sarah and Emi decided on a home birth. This meant Matteo was just 15-hours old last Sunday when the excitement of the big game enveloped his home. Football education starts early for Argentinians, Matteo is no exception.

“Before the game started I was on the phone to my parents, I said: ‘Okay, we will talk about the baby after the World Cup,” Emi says with a laugh.

“Sarah was holding Matteo in her arms for the first 10 minutes of the game. Argentina was playing well but nothing was happening. I asked to hold Matteo, and then Argentina scored two goals. After this I decided to hold onto him for the rest of the game. We watched it together,” Emi said.

“Matteo was going up and down on my chest with my heartbeat, it was like a drum. He was the reason also why I was so calm. Usually, when I watch these types of games, I’m a different person. But I couldn’t shout or scream with Matteo in my arms, he kept me calm.

"Every time there was a tense moment in the game, I just looked at him and breathed easy and smiled. The team have played so well all year. He will carry this moment for ever. My family believe he brought us the World Cup. He’s a special baby,” said Emi.

Now that excitement levels have returned to normal, Emi and Sarah wish to thank midwife Sinead Morrissey from the Kerry Community Midwife, who helped deliver Matteo.

“I want to thank Sinead so much. They gave us a wonderful service. The homebirth was a wonderful experience,” he said.

"Thankfully, it all happened so naturally and with no complications. I was able to hold Sarah’s hand as Matteo was born.”