Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry baby delights Argentinian father – ‘My family call him the baby who brought us the World Cup’

Baby Matteo arrived just in time for Sunday’s epic World Cup final to bring calm and comfort to his Argentinian father during a pulsating game. 

Emi Laguna and his son, Matteo, at their home in Abbeydorney. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Close

Emi Laguna and his son, Matteo, at their home in Abbeydorney. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Emi Laguna and his son, Matteo, at their home in Abbeydorney. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Emi Laguna and his son, Matteo, at their home in Abbeydorney. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Baby Matteo Laguna Ryall was born at 11:59pm on December 17 at his home in Abbeydorney, County Kerry – the exact due date, and in time for the World Cup final that saw Argentina crowned champions.

Matteo is less than a week old and already is a legend in Argentina. He didn’t have to do much to receive the honour, except be born in time for the national side’s date with destiny in Qatar. 

Privacy