The two people arrested last night in relation to the Kerry Babies Cold Case remain in custody in the county this morning and are from Kerry.

After almost 39 years, Gardaí have arrested two people, a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s, in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant on White Strand, Cahersiveen in April 1984.

They were arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of the offence of murder and are being detained in Kerry stations. They are being detained in separate stations in Castleisland and Listowel, The Kerryman understands.

They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and it is believed they will remain in custody throughout the day as questioning continues.

Both are understood to be from Kerry.

DNA samples have played a significant role in this investigation which has been ongoing since January 2018 when a Cold Case Review was announced.

Gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team have since interviewed hundreds of people and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.

In September 2021 the baby was exhumed for a higher quality DNA sample that was not available back in 1984, This is believed to have played a key part in the investigation and the latest development in the case.

"The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John. I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984,” said Superintendent Flor Murphy last night.

He has once again appealed for information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.