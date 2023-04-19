Kerry Babies Case: Recent developments in decades old case discussed on Crime World podcast

It is a story that has gripped the nation for almost 40 years and once again the Kerry Babies is back in the limelight.

The Kerryman journalist Sinead Kelleher discusses the latest development in the case on Ireland's most successful true Crime Podcast Crime World hosted by Nicola Tallant

She talks about how the recent developments have changed the perspective on the story and about what is like to grow up the Kerry Babies case and what the local reactions has been in recent weeks.

“It was great to have Sinead on the podcast to give us a look at the story from the local angle. It’s a story that’s touched many across Ireland over the years but it's always important to see things from the local perspective," said researcher Clodagh Meaney.

Read More

The story hit the headlines once again in recent weeks with the arrest of a man and a woman, understood to the parents of Baby John. Their arrest on suspicion of murder had led to further developments in the case. The couple have since been released without charge.

Last week marked the 39th anniversary of the discovery of the baby who became known as Baby John with 28 stab wounds on White Strand in Cahersiveen in April 1984.

Now a new perspective on the unsolved murder has been gained and Gardaí are continuing their investigations and will speak to other family members and acquaintances of the couple.