Kerry Babies case features on new RTE series

The Kerry Babies Case is to feature as one of three cases in a new RTE series, Crimes and Confessions – the first of which aired on Monday night.

Reporter Mick Peelo is behind the new RTÉ series which looks at three of the most notorious miscarriages of justice cases from the 1970s and 1980s, and draws parallels between them.

The three different cases over a fifteen year period include The murder of teenager Una Lynskey in 1971; The notorious Sallins train robbery involving Nicky Kelly in 1976 and the Kerry Babies scandal in 1984.

The landmark new series – featuring interviews with numerous key witnesses – shines a light on controversial cases handled by the Gardaí in the 1970’s and 1980s when there were frequent accusations that the force had a, so called, ‘Heavy Gang’ who dealt with serious cases.

Tralee Solicitor Pat Mann features in the Kerry Babies episode which will air on January 25 as the third part in the three part series.

This episode will re-examine the Kerry Babies story, when allegations of forcing confessions were made against some Gardaí by Joanne Hayes and members of her family. It features interviews with those close to the story and one of the investigating Gardaí.

It will look at the miscarriage of justice that came after the discovery of Baby John, who was stabbed to death, on the White Strand in April 1984.

In 2018 Ms Hayes received a formal apology from Gardaí when the cold case was re-opened. A settlement was subsequently agreed with Joanne and the Haye family members who also received a full apology from the State. .

In September of last year the remains of Baby John were exhumed in a bid to get an improved DNA sample as the investigation into the Cold Case continues. It is believed that this DNA sample could crack the case but in the four months since the exhumation there has been no further advances.

Crimes and Confessions will air on January 25 at 9.35pm