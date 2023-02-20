Kerry author Amanda Geard to talk books this Saturday in Kerry County Library

Kerry County Library will this Saturday welcome author and adopted Kerry writer, Amanda Geard, through its doors where she will discuss a subject very close to her heart...books.

The Australian native who has made Kerry her home now is the successful debut author of the brilliant book ‘The Midnight House’ which was released last year and which was set right here in Kerry.

Amanda’s appearance at the library will be as part of the ‘Ireland Reads’ campaign which is about trying to get the whole country reading this month in the lead up to a National Day of Reading on this Saturday, February 25.

People of all ages are invited to get reading – for one minute, ten minutes, an hour, or more – it doesn’t matter how long you read for or what you read.

Ireland Reads is a is an initiative of the government of Ireland, funded by Healthy Ireland and supported by public libraries and many organisations that promote literacy and the arts.

It is supported with a dedicated website www.irelandreads.ie , where people can pledge to read on the day.

Each Kerry library will hold storytime sessions and crafts workshops for small children on the day while Amanda Geard, author of The Midnight House will be in Tralee Library.

“It doesn’t matter how long you read for or what you read, it doesn’t matter whether you’re an avid reader, a reluctant reader, a lapsed reader or a new reader, this campaign is for you,” says Kerry County Librarian, Tommy O’Connor.

Amanda will also be appearing at another literary event in the Rose Hotel on March 7 - admission for this free and walk-ins are welcomed.