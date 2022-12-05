Kerry athletics club appeals for support for walk upgrade

At the beginning of phase two of the resurfacing of the walk around An Ríocht AC grounds on Friday, were from left: Linda Kennedy, An Ríocht AC; Mike Herlihy, Herlihy Ground-works; Chairman Joe Walsh, An Ríocht AC; Tom O'Leary, project supervisor and Kay Daly, An Ríocht. Photo by John Reidy

The Castleisland based An Ríocht Athletic Club draw organisers, Joe Walsh and Tom O’Leary, are urging people in the area to support their ongoing, weekly An Ríocht 50/50 Draw.

On that note, they’re putting your money where their mouths are as they’ve begun the second phase of tarmacing the walk around the perimeter of the athletics stadium and pavilion.

The walk, and its extension along the town stretch of the River Maine from The Crageens to the old railway track off the Killarney Road, is one of the most used and safest off-road leisure facilities in the area. It will be more so now as the resurfacing will open the facility to the elderly, to children on their little modes of transport and to parents with buggies and people of all levels of mobility.

The draw came into being earlier this year with the aim of ‘tarring’ the walk and it will continue as the club is considering solar powering its gym and indoor leisure facilities due to the unstoppable rise in energy costs.

“It’s fine to build places like this but you must be prepared to foot the cost of the upkeep as well. We’re very lucky that we have a solid base of support in the area for what we’re doing and we’re grateful for that,” said club Chairman Joe Walsh.

All the An Ríocht AC 50/50 Draw equipment, including envelopes and boxes, can be found in places like: Castleisland Post Office; Costello’s Shoe Shop; Centra; Walsh Bros. Electrical; An Ríocht AC; Phil Horan’s Shop; Denis Cronin’s; Tom McCarthy’s Central Bar; Fagin’s Bar, Kate Pat’s Bar in Brosna and Circle K in Castleisland.

The deadline for entries is Saturday evenings and the draws are always made early on Mondays.

Supporters can also take part in the draw on-line and can do so with a visit to the club’s Facebook page.