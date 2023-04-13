Kerry artists go undercover in aid of charity at upcoming ‘Incognito’ art sale

Eileen Corcoran from The Spa is one of the artists taking part in Incognito.

A number of Kerry artists – David Morrison from Ballybunion, Eileen Corcoran from The Spa, Elizabeth Browne from Lerrig and Wendy Brosnahan from Listowel amongst them – are once again that it’s not their talent that is endless, but that their appetite for charity is too as they get ready for the upcoming ‘Incognito’ art sale.

Dubbed ‘Ireland’s most mysterious online art sale’, 24 artists will be taking part in this year’s event when it takes place on Wednesday, April 26, and it will be in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

What makes Incognito so special is that prospective buyers have absolutely no idea who the artist is behind their favourite postcard-sized artwork until the collection has sold out, and the artists are revealed.

The Kerry artists join a galaxy of superstars taking part including rock legend Ronnie Wood, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, singer Brian Kennedy, fashion designers – and Ballybunion native – Don O’Neill and Paul and William Costelloe, folk singer Mary Black, actress Norma Sheahan, and ‘The Voice’ Eimear Quinn.

The Incognito 2023 collection of almost 3,000 original pieces of postcard-sized art, by over 1,000 artists, is available to view at www.incognito.ie. Interested purchasers are being strongly advised to register, view the collection, and create their Wish List of their top ten artworks in order of preference ahead of the sale, so as not to miss out on securing their favourites.

Now in its seventh year, Incognito has raised over €860,000 to date in providing in-home nursing care and respite support to Jack and Jill families, including ten families living in Kerry. Jack and Jill is hoping that funds generated in 2023 will bring the total amount raised through this impactful art initiative to an incredible €1 million.

With artists participating from both home and abroad, including from the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, each artwork is an original and priced at just €65, no matter who the artist is.

For Sheila Hayes, Jack and Jill Liaison Nurse Manager for Kerry, Incognito is not just about the amazing art from local artists, but about the difference it makes to the lives of families in the community:

"Our talented Kerry artists have once again come up trumps and shown huge generosity in turning their art into a currency for care. Each work of art purchased is valuable, not only in its own right, but also for the hours of in-home nursing it funds for children with highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions. It is great to see so many artists rallying to support local Jack and Jill families and demonstrating what real community spirit means,” she said.