exclusive Kerry army barracks set to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in a matter of days

Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee is ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees as the Government comes under increasing pressure to source accommodation. The Kerryman was given a tour of the facility to see how preparations are going. 

Kerry Civil Defence Officer Thomas Brosnan overseeing the final touches for the Ukrainian refugees living space at Ballymullen Barracks, Tralee (Photo By Mark O'Sullivan). Expand
One of the rooms at Ballymullen Barracks, Tralee, ahead of the arrival of refugees (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand
Putting the finishing touches to rooms at Ballymullen Barracks, Tralee. (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand
Lending a helping hand for the arrival of refugees at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee is Carrie Cunningham and Nathan O'Brien (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand

Stephen Fernane

The Kerryman received inside access to preparations at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee as the arrival of up to 60 Ukrainian refugees is expected any day now.

Kerry Civil Defence Officer Thomas Brosnan and his team are busy putting the final touches to the facility that will cater for war-torn refugees, mostly women and children, forced to flee their homeland.

