The Kerryman received inside access to preparations at Ballymullen Barracks in Tralee as the arrival of up to 60 Ukrainian refugees is expected any day now.

Kerry Civil Defence Officer Thomas Brosnan and his team are busy putting the final touches to the facility that will cater for war-torn refugees, mostly women and children, forced to flee their homeland.

The operation involving Civil Defence personnel and local volunteers includes cleaning the living quarters, installing makeshift beds, a canteen, and transporting vital supplies like toiletries and shower facilities ahead of the arrival.

The revamped quarters will have a new heating system installed and its own full-time security staff.

Nationally, there are 21 Civil Defence Rest Centres in operation in local authority areas, with Ballymullen Barracks set to be the latest addition to the list.

The use of Ballymullen Barracks as a refuge for Ukrainians had been discussed months ago at council meetings.

However, the recent opening of the Gormanston army camp in County Meath brings centres like Ballymullen into sharper focus as Government is under pressure to source State-provided shelter.

The Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee had also been placed on standby in recent months.

But its manager, James Hussey, told The Kerryman that much of the stockpile of supplies it had set aside for refugees had been transported to Ballymullen Barracks in recent days.

There are currently around 2,600 Ukrainian refugees living in Kerry - the majority of which are staying in hotels.

It’s expected many of these will be moved to dormitory accommodation in the coming weeks.

“We’re on standby and just putting the final touches in place,” Civil Defence Officer Thomas Brosnan told The Kerryman.

“Kerry County Council has done most of the preparations, and our job is just putting the linen on beds, installing clothes lines and laundry rooms, getting the canteen ready, that kind of thing. They will have all the facilities to be self-sufficient,” Thomas said.

"The important thing is to make everything they need ready to hand so they can care for themselves,” he added.

Thomas explained that a figure of 60 refugees for Ballymullen Barracks was arrived at to ensure maximum comfort and privacy.

The barracks is only a short distance from the town centre, is spacious, and has confined green areas that make it a safe environment for children to play.

Thomas said that should the Ukrainians destined for Ballymullen be new arrivals in Ireland, Kerry Civil Defence will be on hand to help them register and arrange other important services such as medical cover.

“We will be monitoring the situation at the start to see that they have all they need. If they are able to help themselves, then we won’t want to invade their privacy too much. Other Social Services will come in and liaise with them at this stage,” he said.

Thomas is an ex-military man who has served with the Irish Army during peace-keeping missions in the Middle East. He was based in Ballymullen Barracks for a time and is familiar with its surrounds.

He recalls assisting refugees from the North at the barracks in the 1960s when they fled south as the Troubles escalated. He was there again in the early 2000s when refugees arrived from Nigeria and Somalia to stay at Ballymullen Barracks.

“It’s just unfortunate how these emergencies keep on happening. I always believe that you must plan for everything and always expect the unexpected. We will welcome the Ukrainians here and help them in any way we can,” said Thomas.

“It [Ballymullen Barracks] is a fairly modern building with a new gas system installed. The rooms are very warm. There is a whole new dining hall added, and the facilities are quite good.

"The refugees, I’m sure, will only be here a couple of weeks before they are moved on to more private accommodation,” Thomas added.