Kerry Argentinian family recover after epic World Cup win – ‘My heart is still not right, I’m so proud’

A tiny corner of Killarney felt like Buenos Aires on Sunday evening as the Robulfo family experienced the tumultuous ebbing and flowing of a World Cup final involving their native Argentina.

By 6pm the wave of undiluted emotion had consumed Argentinians the world over after they beat France on penalties. Facundo and his wife, Pamela, moved to Kerry five-years ago with their family to open the Tango Street Food Restaurant on Muckross Road.

The Robulfo’s hail from a small coastal town on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. But home never felt as close as it did yesterday evening when well-wishes poured in from all angles following their nation’s victory in one of the greatest finals in the history of the World Cup.

“My heart is still not right,” Facundo told The Kerryman.

“We watched the game in the restaurant with family and customers. I was worried at one stage. But I’m happy for Messi, he deserves it in his last game. Everybody has been sending us messages and phone calls and congratulating us. We feel so proud to be Argentinian,” he said.

During a pulsating game, the passion and exuberance of the Argentinian fans and players was at times mesmerising. The sight of player Ángel Fabián Di María crying in the dugout while the game was still in the balance captured this feeling.

“We are in another level in our passion for this game. I think the players and fans cried like children,” said Facundo.

“For players and fans, the most precious trophy is the World Cup. For us, football is the national sport. In the streets after it’s just been crazy with people celebrating.”

Facundo added that it’s been a good year all-round on the sporting front with Kerry winning Sam Maguire and now Argentina winning the World Cup.

“A lot of our customers play [Gaelic] football. This is a great year for us in every sense. We come from the home of football and, in many ways, we are living in the home of football,” he said.

“We love Kerry and are so happy to set up our home here. Argentina winning this trophy has been great for all the people, but especially those of us who live around the world. We are celebrating with joy today,” Facundo said.