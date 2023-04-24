Kerry anglers make it a perfect catch raising €15,000 for charities on scenic Lough Lein

The Lough Lein Anglers’ Association celebrated its 35th annual charity fundraiser on Sunday by landing €15,000 during a day’s fishing on the scenic lakes of Killarney.
This year’s total brings the overall amount raised over the past three decades to an amazing €275,000, which has been given to local charities. This whopping total is purely down to a labour of love as it attracts anglers from all over Ireland and overseas.
Sunday’s renewal saw 70 anglers registering for the event as it continues to show healthy signs of recovery since the COVID years when it was postponed for two consecutive years.
The Kerry branch of The Irish Kidney Association and the local branch of Down Syndrome Ireland both received €7,500 each, rounding off a memorable day’s fishing for worthy causes that help so many people in Kerry.
As one of the oldest angling associations in Ireland, being able to raise so much money for charity has given everyone linked with the club immense satisfaction over the years.
Being able to translate what is essentially a leisure pastime into a social dividend is a truly remarkable result.
“We’re very proud of it. There isn’t many associations that can say they did what we did over all these years. It’s a great achievement that is down to so many different people,” said co-organiser Tim O’Sullivan.
"At the heat of it is a love of angling and an appreciation for the different charities in Kerry who do incredible work making a difference in the lives of so many people,” he said.
"We’re just glad to help them in this way. It’s an example of anglers giving back to their own community in a positive way.” Tim added.