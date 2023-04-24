Kerry anglers make it a perfect catch raising €15,000 for charities on scenic Lough Lein

Members of Lough Leine Anglers' Association and chief organisers of the charity. (Left) Pat Curran, Timo O'Sullivan, and Corrie O'Flaherty,

Hat's off to Billy O'Dea from Kanturk in County Cork who attended the Lough Lein Anglers’ Association charity event on Sunday.

Swan Lake. Members of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association in Killarney during the 35th annual charity open fly fishing competition on Sunday.

Stephen Hanley, Macroom, centre and John O'Connell, Mallow, presented as the 'Top Boat' winners by Tim O'Sullivan, organiser of the annual fly fishing competition of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association, Killarney. The main sponsor of the event is Lee Strand Co-op, Tralee. The charity raised over €15,000 on Sunday for years deserving beneficiaries are Down Syndrome Kerry and Kerry Branch of The Irish Kidney Association. Included front row is Corrie O'Flaherty, Secretary, Lough Lein Anglers, back row from left, Pat Curran, Treasurer, Denis Cronin, Mark Treyvaud, Down Syndrome Kerry, Tim O'Connor, Chairman, Lough Lein Anglers Association, Executive Officer at Lee Strand Co-op Gearoid Linnane, Phil Hogan, organising committee, Lough Lein Anglers, Theresa Looney, Kerry Branch, Irish Kidney Association, Padraic Coughlan, organising committee, Lough Lein Anglers Association, Debbie Templeton, Irish Kidney Associaion. Photo by Valerie O’Sullivan.

Members of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association, Killarney. It is one of the longest established fishing clubs in Ireland. All photos by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The Lough Lein Anglers’ Association celebrated its 35th annual charity fundraiser on Sunday by landing €15,000 during a day’s fishing on the scenic lakes of Killarney.

This year’s total brings the overall amount raised over the past three decades to an amazing €275,000, which has been given to local charities. This whopping total is purely down to a labour of love as it attracts anglers from all over Ireland and overseas.

Sunday’s renewal saw 70 anglers registering for the event as it continues to show healthy signs of recovery since the COVID years when it was postponed for two consecutive years.

The Kerry branch of The Irish Kidney Association and the local branch of Down Syndrome Ireland both received €7,500 each, rounding off a memorable day’s fishing for worthy causes that help so many people in Kerry.

As one of the oldest angling associations in Ireland, being able to raise so much money for charity has given everyone linked with the club immense satisfaction over the years.

Being able to translate what is essentially a leisure pastime into a social dividend is a truly remarkable result.

“We’re very proud of it. There isn’t many associations that can say they did what we did over all these years. It’s a great achievement that is down to so many different people,” said co-organiser Tim O’Sullivan.

"At the heat of it is a love of angling and an appreciation for the different charities in Kerry who do incredible work making a difference in the lives of so many people,” he said.

"We’re just glad to help them in this way. It’s an example of anglers giving back to their own community in a positive way.” Tim added.