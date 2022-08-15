Kerry

Kerry anglers banned for ‘overzealous’ use of Irish tricolour in UK competition

Tralee brothers, Chris [left] and David O'Sullivan, celebrating Ireland's win over England in the Home Nations Shore Championships in Weymouth in July. Expand

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Two Kerry anglers, who were part of an Irish team that beat England to win the Home Nations Cup in Weymouth in July, have been suspended for ‘overzealous’ use of the Irish tricolour and promoting Amhrán Na bhFiann.

Tralee brothers David and Chris O’Sullivan are members of the Tralee Bay Sea Angling Club, and were part of a successful Irish team that included seven anglers that won the shore-fishing section.

