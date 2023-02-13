Kerry All-Ireland winner Tom Long dies aged 86

The 1962 All-Ireland-winning Kerry team. Tom Long is pictured in the second row from the back, second man from the right. Inset: Tom.

The death has taken place of two-time All-Ireland winner Tom Long, a man who had rich involvement with clubs throughout the county – and, indeed, further afield.

Tom died today, Monday, February 13, at University Hospital Kerry, aged 86. He was late of Ballydowney, Killarney, and was a native of Ceann Trá, in the An Ghaeltacht catchment.

Tom won All-Ireland medals with Kerry in 1959 and 1962 and played 26 championship games for his county between 1956 and 1964. He was also a key member of the famous Erin’s Hope team (St Patrick’s Training College) who denied eight-in-a-row-chasing St Vincents team in the final of the 1956 Dublin Senior Football Championship. St Vincents would go on to win six in a row immediately after, underlining the scale of Erin’s Hope’s achievement.

After moving to Killarney, he became principal at Fossa National School and initially played club football with Dr Crokes and served as an officer. He was a founding member of Fossa GAA club, and he was a member of the East Kerry team when they won their first county title in 1965. In later years, he was part of the An Ghaeltacht management team when they reached the All-Ireland final in 2004.

Fellow Fossa founding member described Tom as “the salt of the earth”.

“Once we thought of founding a club, he was chairman of the Crokes and stepped down from that and joined with us. He was a member of the committee down through the years, he was chairman in the 1970s, as well as being a mentor with various teams.

“He taught in Fossa in 1961 and 1962, and he was principal at Two Mile for 10 years. He came back to Fossa in 1972 until he retired in 1999.

“He won two County Championship finals with East Kerry in 1965 and 1968, scoring four goals in the 1968 final.”

His friend and former East Kerry team-mate Michael Gleeson described him as “a powerful player, immensely strong”.

“But I think his greatest achievement was in winning the 1956 Dublin Championship with Erin’s Hope,” Mr Gleeson said. “In the final, they beat St Vincent’s, who were virtually unbeatable between 1949 and 1962 and had many great Dublin players with them. Tom is still spoken of in reverential terms at the Training College.”

Fellow Ceann Trá native Muiris Ó Fiannachta – West Kerry GAA vice chairperson – spoke of Tom in a similarly reverential manner.

“We often had a chat in Páidí Ó Sé’s, moreover the time of the statue [of Páidí, erected in his honour outside the bar], he was a first cousin of Páidí’s. A gentleman, a rogue,” Muiris said.

“The old timers in Ventry reckoned he was the most powerful player they saw, and he was skilful with it…I remember him playing for East Kerry in Dingle a County quarter final, I think. He retired quite young from inter-county football at age 28, he had back trouble, but back trouble or no back trouble, he absolutely destroyed West Kerry playing full forward.”

Tom will repose at O’Shea’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm, with Requiem Mass from 11am the following day in Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. His burial will take place at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bríd; children, Rónán, Colm, Cian, Neasa, Caitríona, Cormac, and Eoin; sons-in-law; daugherss-in-law; grandchildren; sister, Maureen; brother Joe; extended family and many friends. He is predeceased by his brothers, John, Patty, and Mike; and sisters, Treasa and Bridie.