Kerry Airport well on the road to recovery post Covid

Kerry Airport Chief Executive John Mulhern says the airport in Farranfore is now well on the way to recovery in the wake of the Covid pandemic and its devastating impact on international travel.

THE post Covid recovery is well underway at Kerry Airport but it will be next year, at the earliest, before passenger numbers return to pre pandemic levels.

That’s according to Chief Executive John Mulhern who made the comments as the Airport Company released its annual results for 2021.

The results, published on Friday morning, show that passenger numbers increased to 115,398 last year from a low of 82,959 in 2020.

After tax profits also increased significantly reaching €2,439,515 in 2021 compared to a loss of €144,996 the previous year.

Mr Mulhern said that, so far, 2022 has seen the positive trends continue but cautioned that it will be some time before passenger numbers return to levels seen before Covid.

“Recovery is underway in 2022 and better days are ahead for Kerry Airport,” he said

“By no means will we reach the levels of activity we enjoyed in 2019 this year, but certainly we can proclaim with much conviction that the doldrums of the past two years are, for now, behind us,” Mr Mulhern said.

The airport CEO also addressed the loss of the State subsidised Kerry Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) route – following the collapse of Stobart Air in June 2021 – and said that Ryanair have managed to increase the numbers using the service since taking the route over on a purely commercial basis.

“Despite our unabated efforts to support the Airline and our very public campaign to reinstate a new carrier, the PSO programme is no longer available to us presently,” said Mr Mulhern.

“Ryanair have stepped in and taken on the route on a commercial basis. Under EU Legislation once a commercial operator takes over a route - no Government can financially support it”.

“Although at different scheduled times of operation, Ryanair have made every effort to recover the route and recent passenger numbers exceed even the numbers experienced in 2019 when it was at its most successful,” he said.

Mr Mulhern expressed his thanks to Ryanair for its support and the airline’s “great efforts to recover connectivity to our Region.”

He also conveyed “huge praise and thanks” to the management and staff of Kerry Airport who “despite it all came to work, worked tirelessly, and kept the Airport operating,”.

The 2021 financial report also reveals that Kerry Airport has benefited greatly from the growing corporate aviation sector.

Outside of Dublin and Shannon Airports in 2021, Kerry had the highest levels of private business aviation aircraft movements recorded in the State.

During the extended suppression of travel, the airport used the opportunity to improve its facilities. All areas of the Airport underwent improvements and renovations and, Mr Mulhern said, the feedback from passengers has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

There are also ongoing efforts to secure additional routes to destinations in the UK and across Europe.

Mr Mulhern said that the airport’s directors are “actively seeking engagement” with Ryanair and other airlines throughout Europe to ensure they consider Kerry in any expansion plans they may be exploring.

“Whilst it is very clear that recovering their pandemic effected routes is presently an airlines primary concern, we feel that Kerry Airport should be considered as a new destination to other European cities and regions,” said Mr Mulhern.

Following the introduction of a new twice weekly Kerry Manchester route Mr Mulhern said the airport is in active discussions with a number of UK airlines seeking new short-haul routes out of the UK with a view to securing several 2023 “start-ups”.

“The coming years will require extraordinary enterprise to survive the financial insult of this pandemic and PSO loss, be assured we will work tirelessly to return to the success we enjoyed and then to further growth. Kerry Airport is requisite to the entire Regions’ revival,” said Mr Mulhern.

The Board of Kerry Airport will host the airport company’s Annual General Meeting – which will be an in-person event – at Ballygarry Hotel in Tralee on Tuesday, July 5.