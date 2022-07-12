Kerry Airport to the rescue

27.10.20 Sindo Sunday Business interview . Pictured : CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern pictured Airside at the Airport . Kerry Airport, often called Farranfore Airport, is an International Airport in Farranfore, County Kerry, Ireland. It is 7 nautical miles north of the Ring of Kerry, and 8 nautical miles south-east of the county's capital Tralee. What: Sunday Business interview for Sunday week, 1st November. His number is 0879334569 For: Fearghal O'Connor SUNDAY INDEPENDENT Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

EIGHT US jets carrying over a thousand passengers were diverted to Kerry Airport in recent weeks as a result of chaotic scenes at their original Dublin Airport destination.

Kerry managed to handle the sudden immense surge in its traffic with little apparent difficulty as it stepped up to support the strain at the country’s biggest airport.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern (pictured) said it proves the value of regional airports. “When approached to come to the aid of these American vacationers Kerry Airport Ireland, despite our own busy operations, were very happy to assist.

“The importance of regional airports, including Kerry Airport, cannot be underestimated and we are very proud to be a vital part of recovering tourism in Ireland,” he told The Kerryman. Mr Mulhern said US tourists are vital to the recovery of tourism.

“The US visitor to Ireland is extremely important to Irish tourism, now more than ever, and everything must be done to reduce the impact that recent negative experiences have had on the industry.”