exclusive Kerry abuse victim: ‘I still wake up screaming in terror, he destroyed my mental health’

Sinead Kelleher

Samantha O’Hara Smith (24) left court last week in the knowledge her abuser had received a three-year prison sentence.

She had waited twice as long for justice. The battle against the lasting effects of her abuse continues daily. She is, however, determined to share her story to give other girls the strength to speak out.

