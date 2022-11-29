Samantha O’Hara Smith (24) left court last week in the knowledge her abuser had received a three-year prison sentence.

She had waited twice as long for justice. The battle against the lasting effects of her abuse continues daily. She is, however, determined to share her story to give other girls the strength to speak out.

Last week, Richard Doyle (48) of R&A Autos in Dromtacker, Tralee, and with an address at 22 Cuil Doire, Killeen Road, Tralee, pleaded guilty to three charges of having sexual intercourse with a girl who was under the age of 17. The offences occurred in June, July and August 2015. He was sentenced to three years in prison, with one suspended.

Samantha, who is from North Kerry, first met Richard when she was 16 years old; he was 40. She was babysitting for him. He began texting her, and a short time later, he had sex with her. She would go to a house where they had sex several times.

More than a year later, she told a friend what happened and she made a statement to gardaí in October 2016. Six years later, he is facing jail and Samantha is now urging victims of similar crimes to come forward.

Like many victims, when Samantha first met Richard, she thought he was a nice person looking out for her. He was a family friend, someone she knew and her parents knew and someone she met through a friend.

“He was a nice person, friendly and kind, he treated me like an adult, every teenager wants to be treated like an adult,” she recalls.

“I was babysitting his children, but he didn’t leave as he should. He stayed around that night asking me questions of a sexual nature while I was over and questions about my sexuality after seeing a girl on TV. He started texting me that night. I was 16.

“He stole my virginity…At the time I knew what was happening was wrong, but I was trapped in his bubble, I couldn’t leave, I had to obey everything he told me to do and listen to him, I had no choice,” she said.

“I would lie in bed thinking I should say something to my mother, but something was holding me back,” she said.

When she finally walked into the garda station in Tralee and made her statement she felt ‘scared and intimidated’ to finally tell what had happened her previously.

“It was terrifying, it was difficult to say everything, it was hell, it was awful,” she recalled.

“I was crying the whole time; I knew I was doing the right thing but it was still terrifying.”

But she’s now delighted that she faced that fear, and she has nothing but praise for the gardaí, who got her through that long ordeal as she waited to face Doyle in court, six years on.

“He destroyed my mental health forever,” she said. “I have left Kerry, he drove me from my home.

“He took my sanity...I still will wake up screaming in terror, I will wake up thinking my partner lying beside me is not my partner. I have physically abused myself. I have been suicidal. Every day is a battle.

“I struggled a lot with relationships and friendships; if a man touched me, I would cringe. I don’t like it if people come up behind me, I don’t like to be hugged. I was confused about my sexuality.”

However, Samantha wants others who face the similar situations to come forward, urging that there is help and support and justice.

“Anybody who has been through a similar situation like me, I want to tell them it is not their fault; whatever situation they find themselves it is not their fault, they should not be ashamed. Their abuser should be ashamed, and more girls need to stand up so we can make [this place] safer for future teenagers.

“I suffer from Stockholm Syndrome. I feel like I should protect my abuser. I don’t want bad things to happen to him even though he did bad things to me, but I know in my gut what happened to me was wrong. If anybody else was in my situation I would tell them it is wrong, so imagine you are looking at your daughter or partner or your sister and imagine them going through that experience.”

She said that despite the initial shock her family and friends were supportive of her: “My family were heartbroken and shocked and mad at themselves as they had been manipulated by him; he was good at that.”

The ordeal, however, exacted a huge toll on her mother as she battled cancer. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018, and she did not want to leave Samantha to deal with abuse on her own.

“She died when I was 19. It was still fresh in my family,” she said. “She would cry on her deathbed and say she was scared to leave me to deal with this on my own, she was worried about me. He was in her brain when she was dying.”

This week has brought up a lot of emotions for Samantha, especially when she had to walk so close to him while giving her Victim Impact Statement in court. “I was shaking, he was behind me, I walked up like a robot,” she said.

“This [the case] brought up a lot of emotions, a lot of mixed emotions and mental-health issues. Coping has been hard. It brings up a lot of old memories, I barely remembered anything until I saw him in the court room, and since then, everything came flooding back, things I didn’t think I would remember.”

She said that when the sentence was handed down she was in shock and not sure how to feel about the situation.

“I didn’t feel anything, I couldn’t feel, I was shaking I was in shock, it took a long time to process what had happened,” she said.

“It will definitely close a chapter, there is still a lot of healing to be done, but this, I can start healing more because the chapter is closed.”

She says she is now making plans for the future.

“I hope to move to the UK do my BA and work in Wildlife Conservation.”

She said that she is so grateful for the support the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre provided her with during the court process.

Though she has not sought counselling, she said there is huge backing out there, and her story will, hopefully, now help others.

“I want to give other people the strength to stand up,” she said.If I had read something like my story when I was that age [16] I might have sought help.”

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on their Freephone number 1800633333.