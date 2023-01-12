Kerin’s O Rahilly’s run set to honour the late Tom Begley

The late Tom Begley will be remembered and honoured later this month through the annual Kerins O'Rahilly's 5k/10k run which takes place on Sunday January 29.

One of the great stalwarts of the Kerin’s O’Rahilly’s club here in Tralee will be remembered later this month with the club dedicating its annual run to his memory when it takes place on Sunday, January 29.

Tom Begley, who passed away in February of last year, was well known both in his native Ballydavid as well as here in Tralee where he plied his trade as a teacher in CBS Primary School in Clounalour, teaching hundreds of children in his many years there.

Tom first became involved with the Kerin’s O’Rahillys back in the 80’s when he started working with the juvenile team during his early teaching days. It was a connection that would last for many years more with Tom even becoming a senior executive with the club and he would continue to be an active participant in club life right up until his passing.

The run on January 29 is being run in association with FBD Insurance and runners and walkers will have the option of choosing either a 5km or a 10km route to tackle on the day.

The run will start take place from the clubhouse at Strand Road at 11am an is a chip-timed event.

There are individual men’s and women’s categories and a teams of four event and there will also be a finishers medal for all participants.

Last year’s run, which was held in memory of Marie Nix, another stalwart of the club, attracted an estimated 400 people so organisers will no doubt be hoping for something similar again.

For those looking to take part, registration is €20 for the 5k race and €25 for the 10k.

Under 16s registration is €5 for 5k only. People can register online via the link here.