Kennelly Funeral: tributes to ‘a poet, academic, scholar’

The Funeral of late Brendan Kennelly RIP (poet and Professor Emeritus, TCD) took place at 12 noon in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Wednesday October 20 followed by burial in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Funeral of late Brendan Kennelly RIP (poet and Professor Emeritus, TCD) took place at 12 noon in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Wednesday October 20, followed by burial in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Funeral of the late Brendan Kennelly took place at 12 noon in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Wednesday, October 20, followed by burial in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Funeral Mass of Brendan Kennelly, one of the nation’s best-loved poets, heard of the legacy he leaves behind and the high esteem in which academics, poets, scholars and teachers held him in.

Mourners were told that anyone who met the poet over his lifetime immediately loved him because of his kind and warm personality.

"There are many Kerry accents, but Brendan's was probably the nicest, the brightest and the most glorious," Fr Michael Hussey.

"Who wouldn't fall in love with him? Of course all the women loved him with the soft smile, the gentle [manner] and the lovely soft voice. Say no more."

The former Professor of Modern Literature and latterly Professor Emeritus at Trinity College Dublin was laid to rest today (Wednesday) at Lislaughtin Abbey in his home village. He also authored more than 30 acclaimed poetry collections.

His was a fitting place of rest, close by to where Brendan's very own words hang on a rusted gate honouring the memory of the monks of Lislaughtin Abbey.

Brendan passed away on Sunday, aged 85, surrounded by his family at the Áras Mhuire nursing home, where a man sometimes called ‘Ireland’s favourite poet’ had resided in recent years.

Having retired in 2005, he moved back to his native Kerry in recent years. His nursing home was not far from the village of Ballylongford, where he was born.

The Mass was presided over by Parish Priest Fr Michael Hussey, who described Brendan as a “poet, academic and scholar” whose work should be seen as “safeguarding memories” for all.

"What are creative people doing when they commit their material to paper? They are trying to safeguard memory, and I think that is a powerful way of describing what is left behind by creative people, that their work should be seen as safeguarding memory."

Tributes focused on his humanity and how his poetry and writing reflected the issues impacting ordinary people.

He said there was the makings of a wonderful play in the gathering of departed geniuses in Heaven – Brendan Kennelly, Patrick Kavanagh, Seamas Heaney, John B Keane, Bryan MacMahon and Brendan Behan among them.

He said the word "death" was too ugly and rough for a wordsmith such as Brendan Kennelly.

"Brendan has fallen asleep in Christ," he said.

Fr Hussey recalled an interview that Brendan had done with a Sunday newspaper, an interview which he had kept for many years.

In it, Brendan said "Memorising is an act of love. Now tell that to a 15- or 16-year-old doing their Junior Cert or their Leaving Cert. But as years go by, when you remember bits of knowledge and wisdom from things like poems, it is a gift of memory."

"For most of his work, Brendan was a teacher...they shine out like stars for all eternity," Fr Hussey said.

The Requiem Mass concluded with a special reading of his acclaimed poem, 'Begin'.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins were represented by a Defence Forces aide-de-camp.

The mourners were led by his brothers and sisters, Alan, Mary, Nancy, Paddy and Kevin; his grandchildren, Meg, Hannah and Grace; sisters-in-law, Rena, Brenda, Kathleen and Marion; and extended family.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kristen 'Doodle', who died last April; his brothers, Colm and John; and parents, Timmie and Bridie.

The Kennelly family said a celebration of the poet's life is planned for next year.

Tributes have been flowing in all week for Brendan, and these were led by President Michael D Higgins.

“I had the privilege of knowing [Brendan] as a friend,” President Higgins said on RTÉ Radio One on Monday.

“His commitment to poetry [in] prisons was admirable, I filled in for him once when he couldn’t make it to Mountjoy.

“That was the kind of person he was, he created an extraordinary place of adventures with poetry for the Irish people. He did so much in creating an audience for poetry.”

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Cllr Jimmy Moloney said his fellow North Kerry man won widespread admiration for making poetry ‘accessible’, and the Mayor extended his condolences to his family.

“Brendan Kennelly was a remarkable poet and writer who produced some of the most important and iconic poems, which now form part of his rich legacy,” Cllr Moloney said, adding:

“He made poetry popular and accessible, which won him such admiration nationally and internationally.

“Brendan was, first and foremost, a Ballylongford man, and despite many years in Dublin, he always maintained a close link with, and a love of, his native place.”