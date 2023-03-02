Kenmare’s Carneige Centre needs your help to contining bringing top talent to the fore

Padraig Rochford and Susan Hennessy rehearsing for Educating Rita, which will open on 8 March 2023 at the Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare which is one of the many wonderful events planned for this year at the centre.

Kenmare is proud to have its very own art centre to showcase talent and creativity from Kerry and further afield and now with the pandemic officially over they are hoping once again to bring even more exciting exhibition and events to the town.

And first up will see local talent on the stage with ‘Educating Rita’ by the renowned Carnegie Players opening on March 8. The group of local actors, formed in 2008 and are the back-bone of the centre. They have brought some wonderful plays to the stage and once again their latest play is expected to be a sell-out show.

Ahead of the opening of the play the Carnegie Arts Centre are launching their plans for 2023 and with this in mind they are calling for public support as they re-launch their ‘Friends of Carnegie’ programme calling for patrons to come forward and provide financial support for the centre which shows films and hosts local and national art exhibitions as well as plays.

Such financial support is now more vital than ever given the effects of the Covid pandemic and the arts in Kenmare needs as much support as possible.

In the interim the group have also updated their exhibition space to allow them to host more events and plans are underway for new exhibitions. This and other plans will bring more events to the Carnegie Arts Centre.

Treasurer of Carnegie Arts Centre Geraldine Topham is urging people to sign up for the scheme which allows donors two free tickets to shows as well as regular updates on centre events and a shared interest in the centre.

“It has been a difficult two years financially, but now we are up and running again, we are hoping for the support of our regulars.”

Her calls were echoed by the Carnegie players stalwart and acting manager, Pádraig Rochford.

“We’re back with a great programme of films, music, and drama from The Carnegie Players, starting with Educating Rita opening on 8 March, and now we need our Friends more than ever.”

The Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare is re-launching its Friends of the Carnegie scheme, and now invite all supporters of this delightful little theatre and exhibition area to come along to a reception on Friday, March 3 at 7pm. There will be music, drinks and finger food, and everyone will be encouraged to join this scheme.

Further information on our website www.carnegieartskenmare.ie, from 064 664 8701 or info@carnegieartskenmare.ie.