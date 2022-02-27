Kenmare native and BP chief resigns from board of Russian energy company

Kenmare native and BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney has resigned from the board of Rosneft as BP exits its near-20-per-cent shareholding in the Russian oil giant.

Mr Looney, who hails from a dairy farm outside Kenmare town, has been one of two BP-nominated Rosneft directors since 2020. Today’s move follows increasing pressure from the British government, and it is understood that Mr Looney took part in a conference call with British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng for about 20 minutes on Friday, to discuss the company’s position.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected,” Mr Looney said in a statement released a short time ago. “It has caused us to fundamentally rethink bp’s position with Rosneft. I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of bp.

“Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how bp can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

Kwasi Kwarteng has welcomed BP’s decision. BP has held a 19.75-per-cent shareholding in Rosneft for almost 10 years.