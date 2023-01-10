Kerry

Kenmare man receives jail sentence after suspended sentence revoked

Sinead Kelleher

A Kenmare man who has 26 previous road traffic convictions has received a four month jail sentence for driving without insurance.

Con Horgan of 9 Ard Bheara, Kenmare, had previously received a suspended sentence for the same offence when it finalised in court. 

