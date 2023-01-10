Kenmare man receives jail sentence after suspended sentence revoked

A Kenmare man who has 26 previous road traffic convictions has received a four month jail sentence for driving without insurance.

Con Horgan of 9 Ard Bheara, Kenmare, had previously received a suspended sentence for the same offence when it finalised in court.

However, in the interim, the Kenmare man was convicted of a number of driving offences at Macroom Circuit Court, resulting in the court revoking his suspended sentence and implementing a jail term.

The Kenmare incident occurred on March 7, 2020, when Mr Horgan was caught driving without insurance at Bell Height, Kenmare. He had been disqualified from driving at the time, the court heard.

Judge Waters said that he had been given him a suspended sentence and just months later drove again, leading to the case reappearing at Kenmare District Court.

The court heard that Mr Horgan ‘s previous offences all relate to road traffic offences, including driving without insurance and driving without a licence, as well as driving with excess alcohol.

Mr Horgan's solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said that he only drove again because work had become available to him. He said it was exceptionally important to note that Mr Horgan was driving a van.

He said he had been given a suspended sentence in Kenmare but that work became available and he drove. This led to Mr Horgan receiving a suspended sentence in Macroom Circuit Court which triggered the suspended sentence handed down in Kenmare.

Mr O’Connell said Mr Horgan has no further offences in the pipeline and said he had learnt a salutatory lesson after spending a short period in Cork prison. He said his client does not want to go to prison again.

The court heard that Mr Horgan is due to for a hip operation and was in court just a day after he buried his father.

Judge Waters said that he he had given Mr Horgan a chance and four months later he drove. Mr O’Connell argued that the Circuit Court was aware of the Kenmare sentence when it handed down a suspended sentence.

Judge Waters said that the Circuit Court could take its view but that Mr Horgan did not take the chance he gave him and and that was why he was “unsuspending” the four month sentence. An appeal has been lodged by Mr Horgan.