Kenmare is among the ‘most beautiful towns in Ireland’

The town of Kenmare has come in for high praise from CNN with the American media outlet putting the Kerry town as one of the top towns in Europe to visit.

The CNN travel guide to ‘Europe’s Most Beautiful Towns’ includes Kenmare. It is up there alongside Roscoff, France, Anghiari, Italy and Mazara del Vallo, Sicily as well as Regencos, Spain Tarnów, Poland and Clovelly, UK.

In their comments on the town CNN praise the food aspect of the town and its location.

“On the Southwestern tip of Ireland, the land melts into the ocean in County Kerry. Kenmare dandles on the bay of the same name, where the Roughty River slides into the sea.

This is in the middle of some of Ireland's best loved areas -- it's on the Wild Atlantic Way, between the Ring of Kerry and the Ring of Beara. Kenmare is known for its food, and for its views -- with grand mountains rearing up behind the pristine bay.”

High praise from the US for Kenmare!