Kenmare homes hit by hail of beans

Gardaí follow up on bizarre incidents
Residents of housing estates in Kenmare have been victims to a bizarre series of incidents in which tinned foods – primarily baked beans – were thrown at their homes.
But Gardaí, who told The Kerryman they were made aware of these incidents at the weekend, are confident they have identified one member of the group responsible and will follow up on the matter.
A resident of Orchard Grove, Thomas Meder (58), explained that he and his wife were again left to clean up baked beans, peas, and soup after four tins were hurled at their home on Saturday at approximately 6.47pm. Mr Meder told The Kerryman that four similar incidents took place there over the summer, but this was the first time it has happened since he installed a camera to perturb young people from targeting them.
The footage captured on Saturday is extremely limited and leads Mr Meder to believe that those responsible have been sizing up how to throw food at the house without getting caught.
“They found a blind spot,” Mr Meder said. “The first time it happened, I thought, oh, they’re only being kids. Second time, this is getting boring. We had to contact the guards this time.
“Nobody could have anything against us. We think we heard laughing, so we think they’re doing it just for fun.”
Their neighbour, Chris McEvilly, described her neighbours as very quiet people and decided to raise the issue on Facebook. It has now emerged that at least two other properties in the Orchard Grove and Forelands areas of Kenmare have been subject to at least four such similar incidents.
“We think it’s a bunch of kids, between 14 and 16 [years old], with bugger all to do with their lives,” she told The Kerryman. “It’s such a waste as well…there were no lids on the tins, so these were ready to hurl.”
She believes that the location of the incidents is perfect to make a quick getaway without being caught and may have been chosen for that reason.
Sgt Derek Fleming of Kenmare Garda Station says Gardaí don’t believe at this point that there’s a sinister motive behind the incidents and that these are, instead, cases of “young fellas acting the maggot rather than anything against the person in the house”. He did say, however, that the matter was in hand and will be dealt with.
“We have the name of a person we believe was involved, and this will be followed up on,” he said. “It’s a highly unusual thing to do. Whatever about eggs being thrown at houses, we’ve seen that before, but we haven’t seen this before.”