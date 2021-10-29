Kenmare has third-worst COVID-19 rate in the Republic

The COVID rate in each of Kerry's six LEAs is well above the national average

Kenmare has the third-highest COVID rate of any Local Electoral Area in the Republic of Ireland as numbers continue to rise sharply around the county.

Three Kerry LEAs are among the ten worst affected in the Republic, and the rate is well above the national average in each of Kerry’s six LEAs.

With 1,257 cases per 100,000 people in the fortnight leading up to October 25, Kenmare’s COVID rate is more than double the national average of 587.1 cases per 100,000 people. Kenmare’s previous rate was 985.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Tralee has the sixth-highest COVID rate in the country with 1,210.7 cases per 100,000 people in the fortnight leading up to October 25, up from 956.5. Castleisland is eighth nationally with 1,108 cases per 100,000 people, almost double its previous rate of 688.2.

Listowel, in which the COVID rate was the second highest in the Republic up to two weeks ago, has seen its rate drop slightly from 1,008 per 100,000 people to 997.4, but there have been sharp increases in both Killarney and Corca Dhuibhne. Corca Dhuibhne’s rate has almost doubled from 458.4 cases per 100,000 people to 846.2; while Killarney’s rate has increased from 567.4 cases per 100,000 to 824.1 cases per 100,000.

It means all six of Kerry’s LEAs are now well above the national average. The countywide incidence rate stands at 1,019 cases per 100,000 people, the fourth-highest rate among the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland.