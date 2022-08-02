Kenmare golf club prepares for official clubhouse opening

The long road back to recovery has, ultimately, been successful for Kenmare Golf Club, which will this weekend mark the official opening of its new clubhouse.

The club found itself in an unenviable position in June 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic, when an electrical fault sparked a fire at Kenmare’s historic and iconic, long-standing clubhouse.

This fire left the club without clubhouse facilities at an already-challenging time for the golfing sector, and there were even some doubts for the Kenmare club’s future.

But, as covered extensively by The Kerryman, a new, top-class facility has now opened after an extraordinary fund-raising and community effort.

“This building provides us with everything we need, and feedback from our visitors has been very positive,” said manager John Sullivan ahead of the facility’s official opening week, following on from the clubhouse’s soft opening.

‘Opening week’ will culminate this Sunday (August 7) with a one-club classic nine-hole play-off, following qualifying events in the days beforehand, while teams of four – men, ladies, or mixed – have been invited to take part in a team event running this Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6.

The ‘one club’ event will finish on Sunday ahead of the grand re-opening, and the 30 qualifiers will compete for prizes across five separate categories. The Opening Classic team event, meanwhile, will see teams compete for a three-night golfing holiday in Spain.

Further information on the week’s events can be found by phoning (064) 664 1291 or by searching online for ‘Kenmare Golf Club BRS’.

“The course is in brilliant condition,” said tournament organiser Johnny Allen.

“The clubhouse and restaurant are open, and this is too good to miss.

“Drop what you’re doing and book now!”