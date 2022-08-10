Kenmare draws line under 2020 blaze nightmare at clubhouse opening

Past and current officers from Kenmare GC at the official opening of Kenmare GC’s new clubhouse with Jim Long (Golf Ireland President-elect) and Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael. Photo by Tom Naiman

Kenmare Golf Club members drew a line under two-and-a-half years of hard work at the weekend as they cut the ribbon on their new clubhouse – and the theme of community support so prevalent over the last few years continued right up to the big day.

The club lost its iconic, long-standing clubhouse in a blaze during summer 2020, but a top-class replacement has since risen from its ashes, with no little thanks to the people of Kenmare, who rowed in behind the then-beleaguered club from day one.

The clubhouse and its bar-and-restaurant facilities were already open to the public, but a week of celebration over the past few days culminated in an official opening at the weekend.

“It was a fabulous week,” the club’s PR officer, Charlie Vaughan, told The Kerryman. “The theme for the week was celebration, and everyone went around with a smile on their face for the week.

“The opening was very good, very emotional, and the sentiment is that it’s a line under two-and-a-half years of hard work.

“There was a big emphasis on community.

“The people of Kenmare, even seeing all the faces at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, you could easily pick out more than 200 people who either put their hand in their pocket or volunteered to do stuff, and that says it all.”

The return on investing in community sports clubs was a topic touched on by GAA president Larry McCarthy, who attended the opening, while the local element was driven home further when Cornelius ‘Sonny’ O’Connor had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

“He’s a member since the 1930s and has either had a hand in or had a brother as a driving force in any development we’ve done,” Charlie explained.

But it went further than the locality, in evidence in the large turnouts who took part in some of the competitions organised over the week.

“We had big numbers,” Charlie said. “Over 40 per cent of the people taking part were from outside Kenmare, so we were supported by people from all over Munster and further afield.”

Pearse, Pádraig, Fionán, and Kathleen O’Shea, with 95 points, won the Opening Classic overall prize, a golfing holiday in Marbella from sponsors Costaless Golf.

A full list of winners and results from the week is available on the Kenmare Golf Club Facebook page.