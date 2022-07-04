Kenmare chef chosen for prestigious programme

Talented Kenmare native Robin Martin has been chosen as one of BIM’s 2022 Taste the Atlantic Young Chef Ambassador

He is one of only five young chefs nationwide to be chosen for Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM’s) Taste the Atlantic Young Chef Ambassador Programme for 2022.

The programme, now in its second year, was created by BIM, and is a collaboration with Chef Network and Fáilte Ireland as a way to give emerging young chefs in-depth experience of the Irish aquaculture, seafood, and coastal tourism sectors.

During the immersive four-month programme, each of the chefs will embark on a seafood journey along the Taste the Atlantic trail, familiarising themselves with the salmon, oyster and mussel producers working along the Western seaboard.

Robin is 24 years old and has spent several years working in the hospitality industry both back and front of house.

Discovering that his passion was for the kitchen, Robin returned to education to train as a chef and this year completed year two of a Higher Certificate in Culinary Studies in MTU Cork.

He was nominated for the Taste the Atlantic young chef programme by his lecturer Breda Buckley.

He is Chef de Partie in Mulcahy’s in Kenmare where he has worked for the last three years.

Robin is passionate about sustainable cooking, and wild and foraged food. He is keen to learn more about aquaculture and working more closely with producers.

Last week the chefs visited seafood producers in the West of Ireland, including a visit to the Burren Smoke House, Co Clare where owner and producer, Birgitta Curtin gave a demonstration at her Irish salmon smokery.

This was followed by a visit to Flaggy Shore Oysters in Co. Clare where the chefs learnt about oyster production, and a visit to Moran’s Oyster Cottage in Kilcolgan, Co Galway to further their understanding of the importance of oyster production in the area.