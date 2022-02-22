KCC set to review grant eligibility for septic tanks over ‘poor’ uptake

Changes to the grant system for upgrading septic tanks could soon be on the cards.

Kerry County Council (KCC) said it plans to conduct a review of its grant system for septic tank upgrades.

The move stems from the ‘relatively poor’ uptake in the scheme since the initiative was introduced to help protect against pollution.

KCC has also confirmed that only six grant applications for wastewater system upgrades were funded in the county in 2021.

This led to calls at Monday’s full meeting of KCC for the existing eligibility criteria for grant applications to be extended in order to encourage more people to consider upgrading their wastewater treatment system.

One councillor stressed that ‘a change in thinking’ was needed, and urged KCC to extend the grant to all homeowners.

To do so would make the grant available to homeowners regardless of whether their septic tank receives an inspection, or if they live outside of KCC’s demarcation zones for ‘high risk’ areas in which ground water pollution is caused by inadequate septic tanks.

The discussion arose following a report on River Basin Management by Director of Services for Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services, John Breen.

“There is an issue there to get the information out and that is being reviewed,” he said.

Under the Water Services (Amendment) Act 2012, domestic wastewater treatment systems can be inspected, and a grant availed of for 85 percent of the cost of the repairs, up to a maximum of €5,000.

To qualify, a treatment system must have been registered by 1 February 2013.

Alternatively, if a tank is in an area of ecological ‘sensitivity’, the homeowner may also apply for the grant, even if their tank has not been inspected providing, they are within KCC designated ‘sensitive’ areas.