K-Fest is Back on Form in Killorglin

Performance artist Katie Kelleher in action in performance area in The Goat Langford Street at K-Fest 2022.

Artist Anna Grigel with some of her work on display at the craft fair in The CYMS Hall at K-Fest 2022.

Artist Adela Passas working with her exhibit at K-Fest 2022 in Killorglin over the weekend.

It's Yoga time!......Bridget Moriarty (Yoga In Kerry) gives an open air class in Library Place at K-Fest 2022.

Helping hands....Ashton McGillycuddy and Denis Moroney and artist Kat Cope at K-Fest 2022 in Killorglin.

Getting down and dirty at K-Fest,Performance artist Clay Head (Tom Campbell) in action at K-Fest 2022.

The Sparrow Academy of Dance and Stage in full flight in Library Place Killorglin at K-Fest 2022.

The latest addition to Killorglin's collection of street murals "The Lady from Langford Street" which depicts Killorglin native Máirín Cregan Irish revolutionary and author who was born in Langford Street in 1891.It was created by talented artist Baz from Dundalk.

Aine and Michael O'Connor taking part in the Busking competition at K-Fest 2022 in Killorglin.

The full return of K-FEST on the June Bank Holiday weekend put the town of Killorglin firmly back on the map as the place to be for the summer bank holidays, with a full, jam-packed roster of events for all ages and all interests taking place throughout the weekend.

Chairman Tim Clifford told The Kerryman this week that organisers are thrilled with the success of the weekend, which brought huge crowds to mid-Kerry and celebrated Irish culture and Ukrainian culture.

The four-day festival celebrated emerging artists and musicians; featured a gallery trail of over 70 visual artists; 30 live bands; spoken-word artists; film; crafts; buskers; dancers; workshops; photographers; street entertainers and myriad family activities.

One of the key successes, as had been the case in previous years, was the art trail featuring talent from across the country.

This year’s winner of the Screaming Pope prize was Niamh McGuinness from County Clare. She earned the prize for her wonderful live cultural installation in Boyle’s old shop, her interpretation of Glas Gaibhneen, a legendary cow from Irish folklore.

Buildings across Killorglin featured unique art works, not only brightening up the town but also bringing visual art to everyone.

“The visual art galleries were busy, with some great pieces on display,” said Tim.

The live music segments also got great praise and ensured live entertainment throughout the day and night, turning many of the town’s pubs and venues into packed gigs.

This year the festival reached out to the Ukraine community, and this added a whole new element to the festival.

“The children’s events went down well, and the drama and poetry as well,” said Tim.

COVID has had an impact on the festival, though it did run last year in October, but now, with the pandemic an almost distant memory, it is time to bring it back to its original date and bring back the crowds – and K-FEST 2022 did just that.