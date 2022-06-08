K-Fest is Back on Form in Killorglin

Killorglin buzzing as K-Fest 2022 deemed a huge success again
The full return of K-FEST on the June Bank Holiday weekend put the town of Killorglin firmly back on the map as the place to be for the summer bank holidays, with a full, jam-packed roster of events for all ages and all interests taking place throughout the weekend.
Chairman Tim Clifford told The Kerryman this week that organisers are thrilled with the success of the weekend, which brought huge crowds to mid-Kerry and celebrated Irish culture and Ukrainian culture.
The four-day festival celebrated emerging artists and musicians; featured a gallery trail of over 70 visual artists; 30 live bands; spoken-word artists; film; crafts; buskers; dancers; workshops; photographers; street entertainers and myriad family activities.
One of the key successes, as had been the case in previous years, was the art trail featuring talent from across the country.
This year’s winner of the Screaming Pope prize was Niamh McGuinness from County Clare. She earned the prize for her wonderful live cultural installation in Boyle’s old shop, her interpretation of Glas Gaibhneen, a legendary cow from Irish folklore.
Buildings across Killorglin featured unique art works, not only brightening up the town but also bringing visual art to everyone.
“The visual art galleries were busy, with some great pieces on display,” said Tim.
The live music segments also got great praise and ensured live entertainment throughout the day and night, turning many of the town’s pubs and venues into packed gigs.
This year the festival reached out to the Ukraine community, and this added a whole new element to the festival.
“The children’s events went down well, and the drama and poetry as well,” said Tim.
COVID has had an impact on the festival, though it did run last year in October, but now, with the pandemic an almost distant memory, it is time to bring it back to its original date and bring back the crowds – and K-FEST 2022 did just that.