K-FEST celebrates Ukrainian Culture

The striking Zelensky mural which was on display and proved to be a major crowd puller for K-Fest 2022 in Killorglin.

A day of Ukrainian culture within K-FEST proved to be one of the festival’s most-popular attractions, drawing several-hundred guests. Ukrainian Culture Day was held as part of K-FEST, and among the guests was the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Ukrainians opened “Little Ukraine”, through which they treated the Irish to national food – borscht and dumplings, “varenyky”; entertained with a concert of amateur music; and exhibited works about the war in Ukraine by Ukrainian artists.

An amateur concert, at which Ukrainians from Killarney performed, attracted the most attention. Children and adults performed traditional and modern Ukrainian songs. The concert featured a musician from Kyiv, Ksenia Rusna, who plays a traditional Ukrainian instrument, the bandura. This instrument has been known since the 15th Century and was used to accompany the performance of Cossack ballads and historical songs. During the evacuation from Kyiv, Ksenia did not even take a change of shoes with her, but she could not leave the bandura behind.

Ukrainian professional chef from Odessa Yulia Liventsova treated guests with Ukrainian borscht (beet and cabbage soup), as well as dumplings with potatoes and cabbage. The day before, Julia and her team spent 10 hours in the kitchen to prepare a feast. Julia already works as a chef in the restaurant of the Eviston Hotel in Killarney, where Ukrainians are staying.

Ukrainian borsch was also tasted by the Chairman of the Senate of Ireland, Mark Daly, who visited on the day of Ukrainian culture. He also addressed the Ukrainians from the stage, saying that Ireland has supported and will continue to support Ukrainians because Ireland itself has been through similar episodes in its history.

Senator Daly is a friend and lobbyist of Ukraine, and he submitted to the Senate, the day before, a resolution recognizing Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine as an act of genocide. He has consistently advocated granting Ukraine EU candidate status.

Ukrainian cinema was shown for eight hours non-stop. A total of more than 200 viewers watched 23 films by Ukrainian directors. Among the viewers was Senator Daly, who saw part of the animated work of Anatoly Lavrenishin, ‘Victor Robot’.

The film marathon was opened by the film ‘Optics’, which was presented, for the first time, to foreign audiences. Those in Killorglin could delve into one day in the life of a veteran who, at the end of a contract, starts from scratch. He must reconcile with his wife; congratulate his father, who withdrew because of his participation in the war; and conquer Kyiv.The main role was played by Andriy Rymarchuk, a professional soldier who is still at war.

The works of Ukrainian artists on the theme of war were also exhibited in the galleries of Killorglin. The central exposition was a series of 18 graphic works, ‘Stop the War in Ukraine’, by Angela Kushchyk. Angela began painting her works in a Kyiv bomb shelter, where she spent two weeks. Now her works have been published in Warsaw and Hamburg. Killorglin became the third town to see this illustration of war: the siege of Mariupol and the mass harassment; torture and killing of civilians in Bucha; the phosphorous bombs in the skies over Kyiv. Recently, a series of these works won an award at an art competition in Munich.

The Ukrainian people are very grateful to the organisers: Tim Clifford, Dave Ryan and the whole team who gave Ukraine the opportunity to perform at K-FEST.

Ukrainians were very happy not only to share their culture but also to get acquainted with Irish contemporary visual art, music and performances.

“Cultural interaction allows you to communicate without words, at the level of emotions and feelings,” a spokesperson said. “It has enriched us a lot, given a deeper understanding of the society in which we are now.”

