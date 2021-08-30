Just in: Six Kerry projects get grant funding for works

Six Kerry communities have been successful in receiving substantial funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development to allow them to progress vital projects. The Clár funding is for schools and community groups and the announcement this morning, Monday, August 30 has been welcomed across the county.

The successful communities are:

Gneenveguilla National School in partnership with Kerry County Council. Funding of €44,550 has been allocated to allow traffic calming measures at the Northern end of the village close to the school and which will include footpath construction and the realignment of the pedestrian crossing to a raised table type crossing.

Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith-Triúigh Teo (Brandon Community Playground) which has received €36,154.19 to refurbish the existing playground

Kilgarvan GAA Hurling and Football Club, working with Kilgarvan Ag Rith and other local groups have received €50,000 to help develop an outdoor recreation area which will include the installation of bicycle racks, an outdoor bowling area, picnic area, parking infrastructure, disability parking and biodiversity landscaping.

Scoil Realt na Mara, Cromane National School has received €14,400 to erect child safety signs on approach roads to the school and purchase of digital speed safety signs. Funds will also upgrade road markings on approach to the school.

Firies Sports Facility CLG (in association with Kerry Parents and Friends, Firies National School and Farranfore Maine Valley Athletics Club) have received €21,487.50 to install a cabin with two integrated wheelchair accessible toilets with a ramp and storage unit.

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Lixnaw has received €12,600 to install speed reducing signage with driver feedback and child awareness signage.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education Norma Foley.