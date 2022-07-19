Just a download away from putting the Maherees on the App

The chairperson of an association devoted to enhancing, protecting, and preserving the unique Maharees coastline has expressed her gratitude to those who’ve brought the unique West Kerry tombolo within reach of all via a cutting-edge app.

Martha Farrell of the Maharees Conservation Association was speaking following the development of a free, mobile-accessible, self-guided tour of the Maharees Heritage Trail. Association members; historian and author Martin Lynch; and multimedia artist Vincent Hyland combined to create an audio and visual tour of the Maharees, and the finished product has made the area’s rich heritage readily accessible whether you’re in West Kerry or a thousand miles away.

Development work has taken place over the past year or so, and the tour takes in 20 points of interest. Users can access information on local wildlife species, geological features, built heritage, place names, and how life has been lived locally through the ages. The impressive end result has stemmed from a Heritage Council community grant, and it can be downloaded from www.guidigo.com/Tour/Ireland/Ireland/The-Maharees/HHPspBy57h8.

“We are delighted with the support of The Heritage Council in making possible the addition of this fantastic self-guided tour of Maharees,” Martha said.

“It is difficult to portray just how special this area is.

“We have signs, we have web content, but this audio and visual guide, which was so excellently produced by Vincent Hyland, really brings the story together and it helps us to share our heritage with all who visit Maharees more easily.”

The Association has also organised a range of upcoming events to further celebrate the area’s unique heritage. A full list of these events and further details are available on the Maharees Heritage and Conservation Facebook page.

Kerry County Council’s Community Support Fund has backed the biodiversity events – which include a guided tour of the Maharees Heritage Trail led by Martin Lynch and wildlife biologist Ciara Dolan – much to Martha’s delight.

“We are also really grateful to Kerry County Council for the Community Support Funding provided to support our schedule of biodiversity events,” Martha added.

“Without the Community Support Fund, groups like ours would struggle to deliver visitor and community events like this.”