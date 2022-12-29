Junior B brings Kerry father and sons together for Glenbeigh/Glencar

Away from Lionel Messi lifting gold to the Qatari sky, you’ve children using jumpers as goal posts during a lunch break. Away from Seán O’Shea swinging a last-minute free over the Hill 16 crossbar, you’ve young and not so young togging out for football at B level. Sometimes, you may even have different generations of the same family taking to the pitch.

The high-level stuff isn’t short of storybook moments, but they usually have storybooks willing to take them. The same will never be true for what happens at ground level, no matter how compelling the storyline, and they’re often even less believable than the moments that made the archives.

Every second-string football and hurling team in Kerry has a book in it full of barely plausible plotlines, but let’s take one such plotline from one such team for the moment.

“I’m 52 years old,” says Kevin Falvey. “I still play soccer with Killorglin FC. I’ve played with Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA club for years, since I was under-18, or under-16s even, I was 16 when I started out with the Junior Bs”

And he’s back at that grade today.

“I moved onto the A team, and back to the Bs again then as I got older – there were too many young fellas coming through – about 20 years ago.

“I’ve kept it up, we’ve won a couple of Junior competitions, so I’ve stuck with them mostly through the years.”

Going full circle through the decades from B back to B again can feel like meeting back up with your younger self, those who make that unlikely journey might tell you, but Kevin came as close as one can to doing literally that in 2022.

He quite often plays alongside his teenage son, Noah, who started last autumn as Glenbeigh/Glencar made the hour-long spin to the Maharees for a county B game. But this was a tight game between the away side and Castlegregory, and it called for more than one Falvey from Kilnabrack. Glenbeigh/Glencar needed three this day, to be precise.

“I’d played away with Glenbeigh/Glencar all year, but this was a one-off, to have the three of us on the field together,” Kevin says.

“I’d played a couple of games with Noah in Mid Kerry all right, and he started this match, but my son, Ethan, who was 19 at the time, came on at half time, and I came on at half-time as well. Sure I controlled the game for them, the young fellas were all over the place!

“I knew it was special from the moment the three of us were on the field together, it was a great feeling.

“There was plenty play between the three of us, which was nice, and we were very happy with our performance. Noah even got three points from the half-back line!”

It might seem a touch stony to move from that to something as trivial as a score-line, but Glenbeigh/Glencar did win a tight game – 1-12 to 0-12, we’re told.

B Football is sometimes painted as entirely unserious fare, but it is changing, Kevin says. His latest stint of serving his club followed a few years away from the sport’s most colourful grade, and he was taken aback by what had developed in the interim, though that should be taken as yet another reason to get involved with a B team rather than an excuse to ignore the calling.

“Oh it’s competitive now compared with what we used to do,” he says.

“We used to go for a B game every Friday evening and we might head to the bar after, but now it’s more professional. I went back after a few years, and I couldn’t get over it. But it’s great, I really couldn’t recommend it enough to anyone, you have the likes of Fergal Griffin and Micheál Walsh, other veterans, involved as well, and they’re great guys. I think there should be more football there for the older lads in the county, but it’s up to someone else to develop that.

“We played a game over in Glenbeigh there against Keel, Noah was playing with all his friends. I started that game I think, and the friends were very impressed.

“The goalie came over afterwards and said ‘fair play to you’, ‘we need more fellas like yourself’, and that’s a nice gesture when I only do it for the craic while I’m able to do it.

“It’s moments like that and the day in Castlegregory getting to play with my two sons, they’re what it’s all about – and hopefully we’ll get to do it again next year.”