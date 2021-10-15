Jumbo’s Family Restaurant is now a living wage employer

Damien O'Mahony and his sister Jade who both run Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Listowel have revealed that they are now giving all of their staff what is called a living wage.

In a week in which much of the public discourse has centered around the contents of ‘Budget 2022’, one North Kerry fast food business – Jumbo’s Family Restaurant in Listowel – has taken matters into their own hands and have taken the step of offering all of their current and future staff what they call a 'living wage'.

A ‘living wage’ – currently deemed to be €12.30 per hour – is defined as the minimum income necessary for a single adult in full-time employment to meet their basic needs and afford an acceptable standard of living.

Under Budget 2022, the minimum wage has been increased by 30 cent from €10.20 n hour to €10.50 whereas under Jumbo’s new policy, they are now offering all of its staff €12:90 an hour as their basic rate of pay with a premium rate of €19.35 which would make them a living wage employer.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday about their decision to offer this to all of their staff, Damien O’Mahony, one of the co-owners of Jumbos, said that the reason behind it was two-fold; as well as hoping to entice new motivated people to join their staff, Damien said that the decision was also taken as a way to recognise the hard work of team.

Damien said that it was his sister Jade – who he he runs Jumbos with – and their dad, Dermot who helped in the crafting the restaurants living wage plan.

"It’s something that we've been thinking about for the last six months or so after I suppose, looking at the rising cost of living and difficulty in getting housing around the town and countrywide as well as rising rents, it was just something that we wanted to do. We decided that a living wage is the way to go. We want to look after our staff and our team inside, they are very happy with it, they are thrilled,” said Damien.

Going on, Damien said that they faced difficulties after the summer in replacing the staff that they'd had over the summer – students mostly – and that offering a living wage was a way they thought would entice more people to apply for their openings.

"We've got a massive response and we've been getting loads of applications in over the weekend. We are hopeful that the local community will support a business that is offering a living wage.” Damien continued.