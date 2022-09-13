Judgement day for Tralee Courthouse as Council set to vote on move

CRUNCH time is approaching for the future of Tralee Courthouse with the members of Kerry County Council (KCC) due to make a decision on the contentious issue next week.

For the last number of years the Courts Service has been examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 and the Courts Service say is no longer fit for purpose – or move the courts to a new, purpose-built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese is the Courts Service’s favoured option for a new court complex, but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

Numerous local business owners - particularly those in the Ashe Street area - along with many members of the local legal community and former Denny’s workers are strongly opposed to moving the courthouse to the Denny site, which was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

On Friday the seven members of the Tralee Municipal District council – along with KCC Chief Executive Moira Murrell and a number of council executives met with the CEO of the Courts Service, Angela Denning, who briefed them on the service’s plans for Tralee and why her agency favours the Denny site.

Ms Denning is said to have delivered a “forthright” presentation on the Courts Service’ position and argued strongly for a portion of the former Denny Site to be allocated for a new court complex.

Pressed repeatedly on the potential availability of the largely vacant An Post site immediately to the rear of the existing courthouse Ms Denning told councillors that An Post have told the Courts Service that the site is not for sale and is not available.

She is also understood to have told councillors that a brownfield site at Ballymullen – once mooted as the site for a new court complex and garda station – is not suitable for what the Service now plans in Tralee.

Ms Denning told councillors that the Court Service is extremely eager to progress its plans for a new Tralee Courthouse so it can be included in the next round of State funding for major capital projects.

This funding round is due to be decided by the end of the year and in order for the Tralee Court complex to be included a site for the development will have to be decided.

The Courts Service chief also told councillors that the service will support any plans – and subsequent funding applications – the Council decides upon for the future use of the courthouse on Ashe Street.

While only the members of the Tralee MD met with Ms Denning last week the matter will come before the full meeting of the County Council next Monday.

At the September monthly meeting of KCC, all 33 of the county’s councillors will have a vote on the disposal of the land at the Island of Geese to allow for the new court complex.

While significant opposition to the proposal remains, it is thought likely that the disposal of the land will be approved, though possibly only by a slim margin.