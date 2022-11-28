Kerry

Judge throws out case Ballyduff man brought against his neighbour

Tadhg Evans

Judge David Waters has thrown out a case brought against a man accused of standing in the middle of a Ballyduff road and intimidating a truck driver, with the judge saying he was in no doubt the driver “did not feel in the slightest bit threatened”.

Thomas Usher (52) of Leigh, Ballyduff, appeared before Listowel District Court where he was cleared of threatening and abusive behaviour against neighbour Michael Burke. Mr Usher’s solicitor, Helena O’Carroll, put it to Mr Burke that he, in fact, followed Mr Usher with his truck, refused to pass him, and inflamed matters.

Privacy