Judge throws out case Ballyduff man brought against his neighbour

Judge David Waters has thrown out a case brought against a man accused of standing in the middle of a Ballyduff road and intimidating a truck driver, with the judge saying he was in no doubt the driver “did not feel in the slightest bit threatened”.

Thomas Usher (52) of Leigh, Ballyduff, appeared before Listowel District Court where he was cleared of threatening and abusive behaviour against neighbour Michael Burke. Mr Usher’s solicitor, Helena O’Carroll, put it to Mr Burke that he, in fact, followed Mr Usher with his truck, refused to pass him, and inflamed matters.

Ms O’Carroll said Mr Usher, on January 25, was walking home, as he did daily, after collecting groceries in Ballyduff.

She claimed that her client was not standing in the middle of the road in Leigh, Ballyduff, as Mr Burke claimed. She described the accuser’s version of events as “illogical”.

Mr Burke claimed that he was coming home from work at about 4.30pm on January 25 this year but had to come to a stop when he saw Mr Usher standing in the middle of the road. He said he could not hear what Mr Usher said as his truck windows were up, but he said he began “shouting and roaring”.

Mr Burke said Mr Usher – who was known to him before the alleged incident – eventually moved off the road, and Mr Burke returned home. Mr Burke said he remained in his cab at all times. He reported the incident to Gardaí later as he said what happened had upset him.

Ms O’Carroll said that due to her client’s mobility issues, he has no mode of transport and walks the road daily coming to and from the shop. She said that a verbal altercation did occur but put it to Mr Burke that this was after he refused to pass by and followed Mr Usher in an attempt to intimidate him, an act she claimed was “common practice” for Mr Burke. He denied that this was the case.

Judge Waters dismissed the case.